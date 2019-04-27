Advice from a recent graduate

It’s been four months since my graduation. I thought life was going to be easier, but it has been difficult. I had big dreams about my future. However, I wake up every day to apply for jobs and go to interviews. It gets debilitating receiving the 20th email saying that I’m not a good fit for a company. It’s a struggle holding onto hope despite evidence for the contrary. But through the troubles that I’ve faced, I’ve learned a lot in the last few months.

First, you must remind yourself every day that you’re not your job, even if you love your work. Remember that your career is a temporary assignment. Your identity is in God himself.

Also, God may be calling you into a season of hiddenness. You may want to do great things for God, which is wonderful, but also want to be famous for doing it. Furthermore, all the trials and difficulties you’ll face are developing you to be a strong man or woman of God.

Sometimes the advice, “follow your passion,” isn’t very helpful. Passion is something that can grow or die. It isn’t fixed. Get a day job and don’t abandon it just because you’ve found something that you’re passionate about. Develop your passion on the side.

Havilah Cunnington says to first discover your life’s purpose you must first reflect on all the times God’s hand has been on your life supernaturally. Second, look at your pain points. Your past and present struggles give you the credentials to minister to others. Third, look at your gifts and talents. Lastly, Cunnington believes that God will strategically use relationships to shape your path.

Don’t waste your 20s. Our culture tells us to have as much “fun” as we can because we have a long life ahead of us. As a Christian, you’re called to live for a greater glory. Focus more on the impact that you’ll make on earth for the future generation and for eternity. After you graduate, take a few days off and pray. You need to get quiet and calm enough to silence the many voices and listen to God’s voice.

On a more practical note, find ways to improve your resume. Leverage the networks that you have. Many people get jobs in companies and ministries through the recommendations of acquaintances.During the application process, find ways to get out of the house. Staying indoors all day can be depressing with all the job rejections that will come your way.

Practice gratitude every day. I remind myself to be grateful about what I have—health, food, shelter, family, a master’s degree, writer for The Oracle—in my life rather than focusing on the job that I don’t have.

So, remember, be patient and don’t lose hope.

Photo by Sterling Zoe Rubottom