Archived memories from the LRC

I’m sitting at home staring at my computer screen, trying to figure out how to write this farewell. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. So much has happened since I joined the Oracle staff as a graphic designer. There was a lot of learning, some entertaining moments and some tough times. I could start out with a funny story. Maybe, talk about winning an award. Only, I don’t really think that a funny story or award tells how—or even why—I came to the Oracle. It also doesn’t explain what the Oracle really means to me.

It was my first day on campus. There was excitement in the air and questions running through my mind—the main one being, will I be able to get a job on campus? That question was answered the very next day. God was working behind the scenes with Dawn Waterhouse, who worked in the Computing and Mathematics Department. She sent my photos of the Prayer Tower to the Student Publications office. Although I didn’t know what design entailed for a newspaper, I knew I wanted to learn more about design. In the end, those photos set in motion a life change, and a love for design.

I can’t forget the quotes of shame board, which catalogued so many memories that I could talk about. But I think the only thing I really want and need to say is this—the designer is there to enhance the story, not to outshine or take it over. That’s always been our goal.

To narrow down so many memories is quite the challenge. I could talk about Russ’ hierarchy of “poorly written stories” to “just plain awful stories,” or Gerald yelling, “it’s all wrong. Start over.” And, of course, the inside jokes and the late nights we spent singing Disney songs down in the basement. It was crazy. It was wild, and I loved every moment of it. Even yelling the page number that you were working on in InDesign became a hysterical game of making sure everyone heard you.

I will always hold on to these memories. I know that it’s hard to let go of a piece of your life, especially when it’s a piece that you love. However, when it’s time to move on, you’d be silly not to listen. I also know that Father God will be with me, and He has a lot more for me. I just need to take that step out and follow.

To my friends, coworkers and advisors at the Oracle—I want to thank you so much for your love, care and support. You have done a lot for me, and I will never forget it.