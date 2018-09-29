Capturing your passions

My passion for videomaking started when I was eight years old. Back then, my work was not the best, but it was something I loved to do.

I didn’t do it for popularity or for gain. I did it because I fell in love with the skill, the process of filming, editing and making a piece that was my own.

I continually worked on developing that skill, and eight years later, I was able to properly start a YouTube channel (named Gabriel Jaggernauth) and my own vlogging series.

Through my channel, I am able to freely express myself and show my journey in life. My channel allows me to share my experiences of being part of my local Model United Nations program, to working with youth at local outreaches, to many of my hiking experiences.

Now, thanks to ORU, I have new experiences to vlog. I cherish every experience because they are building blocks for my life.

Every episode of my vlogs has a special place in my heart because the experiences have made me who I am today, and my love for videomaking lets me remember them forever.

One question I constantly get is how I found time to vlog. A lot of students either used to have channels but could not maintain them, or they want to start one but can’t due to time constraints.

I would say time management and passion are key.

When I started, I made a commitment to myself and to the channel. I work hard and make time for what I love to do.

Ever since I started at ORU, if I can’t find the time to edit my material, I make time.

Honestly, this could apply to a lot of passions. If you are passionate about something, make time for it.

My passion even inspired my major. That’s the whole reason I chose Cinema/Television/Digital Media. It inspired my Youtube channel. It inspired me to chase my dreams of one day working in the media industry, doing what I love and continually developing my ideas.

There is no such thing as being perfect, but your passion can endlessly shape you and make you the best possible you. You just have to chase it.