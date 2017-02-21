“Christianity often slow to see the light”

On his way to the airport in Iraq, the cab pulled over for a pit-stop. The driver pulled out bags of white powder from underneath his seat while getting out of the car. It was then it all became clear. Not only was Terry Law in danger by Al Qaeda, who discovered him preaching the night before, but now, on the day of his flight, he was stuck on the side of a Middle Eastern road with a drug dealer.

There are sets of people who believe Christians are out of touch, including 2004 Pulitzer Prize commentary winner Leonard Pitts Jr. of the Miami Herald. In his 2014 article “Christianity Often Too Slow to See the Light” Pitts says Christians are generally slow to make up their minds in the direction that the world has already decided to go.

Pitts has effectively shown himself a man without su cient knowledge of Christians. A group of people, not perfect, but perfected through their Messiah. Pitts so happily refers to the Messiah as having “radical compassion that touched prostitutes, lepers, tax collectors, adulterers, women and other third class citizens of His time.” Christians have made consistent attempts to imitate their Messiah; however, they can show faulty human sides and end up fighting in the wrong way against the wrong set of people. These Christians, since Antioch 40 AD, have consistently aimed to better the environments they saw them- selves step into, from Red Cross, to Salvation Army, to World Vision, to many other corporations that the world benefits from today, unaware of the Christian foundation from which they have found bene t.