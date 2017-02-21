“Christianity often slow to see the light”

On his way to the airport in Iraq, the cab pulled over for a pit-stop. The driver pulled out bags of white powder from underneath his seat while getting out of the car. It was then it all became clear. Not only was Terry Law in danger by Al Qaeda, who discovered him preaching the night before, but now, on the day of his flight, he was stuck on the side of a Middle Eastern road with a drug dealer.
There are sets of people who believe Christians are out of touch, including 2004 Pulitzer Prize commentary winner Leonard Pitts Jr. of the Miami Herald. In his 2014 article “Christianity Often Too Slow to See the Light” Pitts says Christians are generally slow to make up their minds in the direction that the world has already decided to go.
Pitts has effectively shown himself a man without su cient knowledge of Christians. A group of people, not perfect, but perfected through their Messiah. Pitts so happily refers to the Messiah as having “radical compassion that touched prostitutes, lepers, tax collectors, adulterers, women and other third class citizens of His time.” Christians have made consistent attempts to imitate their Messiah; however, they can show faulty human sides and end up fighting in the wrong way against the wrong set of people. These Christians, since Antioch 40 AD, have consistently aimed to better the environments they saw them- selves step into, from Red Cross, to Salvation Army, to World Vision, to many other corporations that the world benefits from today, unaware of the Christian foundation from which they have found bene t.
In 1992, Terry Law, founder and CEO of World Compassion passed out 5 million Bibles to the starving, oppressed masses of Soviet Russia. An elderly woman approached him and asked what he was doing. After receiving an answer, she responded, “We can’t eat your Bible.”
Law said from that day on, he made a decision that wherever he or his ministry went they would meet physical needs as well as spiritual needs. Today in Syria, World Compassion is actively passing out food as well as Bibles. On average, World Compassion feeds 4,500 people daily.
“We are on the ground in the middle of the war, in the Middle East. We are de- livering food to those who are suffering,” said Law.
Pitts groups all Christians together. Christians love outreach, but to assume that all Christians are practicing outreach, or that outreach is the same for all the Christians in the whole United States of America is to assume that North American Islamic Trust speaks for every Muslim in the States. For one to say such would be ignorance.
“Where it should make noise and news, challeng- ing the status quo, marching in the streets, actively advocating for human dignity, the great body of Christendom always seems to bring up the rear, arriving decades late to the place the rest of the nation has already reached,” writes Pitts.
By nature, a far-right organization and religion built on heavy conservatism, should not be expected to show sudden far-left ideals and to suddenly be loud about it. Pitts knows Christians agree with the Bible, and if an ideal doesn’t agree with its values, then they will not adhere to it.
What Pitts doesn’t realize is that many other organizations have been on the ground helping those in need far before his article was written. In 2004, In His Image, a medical university and humanitarian orga- nization, sent a group of doctors and nurses to Indonesia where a tsunami had struck leaving millions without homes and clean water. In His Image didn’t just supply medical assistance, they also dug a water supply that saved many lives.
Michael Overall, adjunct professor of Oral Roberts University and writer for the “Tulsa World” covered the Joplin, Missouri tornado in 2011, where he was approached by a man who rebuked him for writing only about the Christians that helped in the cause.
“You never write about the atheists that help in the cleanup,” said the man.
“If we can find an atheist that is here helping, I will write about them,” said Overall.
Overall spent the remainder of the day trying to nd proof for the man.
“I can’t say that there were none because obviously we didn’t talk to everyone, but everyone we did talk to were associated with some Christian group,” said Overall.
You can’t stop people from disagreeing with you, but you can nd out what it is you disagree on. If it’s your point of view, then that’s one thing, but if it’s your facts—or the lack thereof—then that’s another, the latter being the worst. Unfortunately, this is the boat in which Leonard Pitts Jr. nds himself.
You can read Pitts’ full commentary and argument online at the “Miami Herald” website.