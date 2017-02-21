Discovering black history through literature

Black History Month is upon us, and so are the pictures of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Malcolm X (my personal favorite) and many other well-known faces among the black community. But Black History Month isn’t just about the revolutionaries who helped shape our country during the Civil Rights movement. It’s also about celebrating those voices within the black community who don’t get up and speak publicly, but who write about the black experience, whether fiction or in non-fiction.

“I think it is incredibly important to recognize African-American authors at any time as it contributes to the tapestry of literature in the United States and abroad”, says Dr. Sherri Tapp. “My mom made sure that books were a part of our family rituals… we o en talked about what we’d read and what it meant to us.” Some books she highly recommends are “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by the late Maya Angelou and “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker, who won a Pulitzer

Prize for this work in 1983. Julia Lee, an African-American literature professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas also became enamored by African-American literature, even though she came from a Korean-American background. “[Black Literature] resonated across race and place and time. I was transfixed by Douglass’ struggle to escape from slavery, by Du Bois’ account of his racial awakening, by Elli- son’s descriptions of the blues.” Some of my favorites were given to me by my own grandfather, who helped promote a love for reading in me since I was ten. My favorites include “Paradise” by Toni Morrison, “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” which is a novel that closely mirrored Terry McMillan’s own love life, and was later turned into a very entertaining film starring Angela Bassett.