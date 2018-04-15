Finishing out the spring semester strong

“So, you see, we are working not for work’s sake, producing not for production sake. If that were the case, you would be right in throwing up your hands in horror and turning away from me. What we are trying to do is find a way to release the truth that lies in all of us.”

This quote from Ray Bradbury’s “Zen in the Art of Writing” hits close to home. Spring break is over and we’re all getting back into the work grind. In the midst of everything that needs to be accomplished at this point in the semester, it’s easy to get unmotivated. Here are some ways you can increase your motivation and get more work done even when you don’t feel like it!

1. Set early deadlines.

Deadlines are killer motivators. When you have a deadline for something to be finished, it can pressure you to get it done. If you set a deadline for an assignment to be a bit earlier than it is due, you could trick yourself into working harder to meet your own deadline, instead of those set by professors.

2. Do homework with competitive colleagues/friends.

Whenever I’m unmotivated on an assignment, sometimes I’ll invite friends who are working on the same project to come and study with me. Seeing other people work can make you more motivated. It’s healthy competition, plus you could ask each other questions if you are unsure about something.

3. Exercise and sleep.

Get some exercise or sleep if you need it. Taking a break to exercise and sleep can help you accomplish more work, because your body feels more energized. Working for an extended period when you are tired can be counterproductive. Now if only it were easier to find motivation to exercise…

4. Take a small break.

Take a step back from your work and do something fun for a few minutes. You can watch Netflix, talk with friends, whatever will refresh your brain. Taking a break (as long as it’s not too long of a break) can refresh your motivation.

5. Push through your feelings.

Sometimes, no matter what you do, you still don’t want to finish your work. That’s okay. Sometimes pushing through your current feelings and working anyway will make you more motivated. Tell yourself even though you don’t feel motivated you are going to give it your best shot.

As we continue to work and study this semester, it’s also important to remind ourselves the ultimate reason why we work. It’s not for ourselves, but for others and for God.

Colossians 3:23-24, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.”