Moment by moment intentionality

It is a habit of mine to long for the days to pass. It is very possible that in my task-oriented way of getting through the week, I miss a million chances to partake in simple, glorious moments. It did not take much of my wishing away the weeks before senior year was here.

I am a planner, and I worry until every little duck in my row is in place. However, life really isn’t about ducks being in a row. I think God is less worried about our ducks than he is about seeing us look outside of ourselves to help someone who needs it. The allure of great exploits drives every move made by avid young people, and that constant prodding to go out and find greatness sometimes obscures the beauty in the mundane and the value in humility.

I recently felt burdened when I saw a man outside of the grocery store with a cardboard sign, which simply read, “homeless, hungry.” I gave him part of my Sonic meal and a cup of lemonade, only to be completely shaken by the smile of appreciation on his face. I realized that the boundary set by my façade of having it “all together” robs me of being really kind to people. It’s not that I had never seen a person in need of something before. After all, I spent a month in a third world nation this summer. The high I got from that smile of appreciation was a feeling I want everyday. Don’t ever overlook the significance in kindness.

Don’t forget to pay attention to the little things, or you might miss something glorious. A phone call from my mother in Texas always makes my heart smile, and has become an indispensable ingredient in my week. Perhaps we should take a look at the trivialized, key elements in our lives that always seem to be drowned out consistently by the noise of daily drudgery.

Even when peeking over the mountaintop, find joy in the little things. Shoot high, but don’t worship success. Excel, but do so with humility. Decide to be humble, to look more closely at the situations surrounding you. Aim to spend your attention on more than just the glamorous things. Choose to wake up every morning and decide to live today with eyes truly open, with sincerity and willingness to actually be alive in each chemistry lab, hall meeting and chapel service. Realize daily that today will never come again.

For this next year of my life, this senior year, I choose to stop wishing away the time, because each season is unique. Each season has challenges and triumphs, but each season is still its own. With an open mind, learn all that can be learned. Be productive. Be sincere and smile. Listen with intent. Brokenness is everywhere, and it needs your touch. Remember to live today, and leave tomorrow until then.