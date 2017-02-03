Trading success for significance

Dictionary.com defines success as “the attainment of wealth, position, honors, or the like.” What does success mean to the average person?

Success seems to bring dollar signs to mind. It seems to conjure this picture of a man in a suit with a large office and lots of power or a woman in heels ascending the corporate ladder. Success may look to many like being chosen to play in the NFL, or performing on a stage for millions. In Christian circles, it might even look like founding sustainable orphanages or safe homes for endangered children on foreign soil.

An important question to ask is, what is my definition of success? Does significance go hand in hand with success? A successful life in our culture means people can easily like and identify an individual. It means superiority in any number of areas: finances, social media, GPA, popularity or in the career field. Each and every human has a desire to live a significant life, and rightfully so. The disconnection comes when there is no clear idea about the definitions of significance and success.

Ruben Cunha, a renowned evangelist from Brazil, recently spoke to the student body. He challenged students to view all personal actions with an eternal perspective.

Is it possible for a mother raising her children to have greater eternal significance on and through the lives of her children than the CEO of a huge company in his everyday work? Could a fry cook at a restaurant further the Kingdom of God more so than a celebrity known to be a Christian?

1 Corinthians 10:31 in the New Living Translation says, “So whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.”

The career, or number of followers, or marital status of a person does not have to limit the impact made for Christ. The Holy Spirit living in an individual can empower a life of eternal significance, one which can model Jesus to co-workers, family members, business customers and many more.

Colossians 3:23 says, “Work willingly at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people.” Wherever a man or woman is, hurting people can be drawn to Christ through the actions of an eternally aware Christian. A heart dedicated to having significance for the sake of the Gospel and for Christ can have a life-changing impact, which will never end.