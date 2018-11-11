Waiting when it’s quiet

Sometimes our paths take certain directions or we get stuck in certain situations where it is difficult to imagine God is really working in our lives. I know the feeling. Here is a little tip: God is always working in your life. Often, it is not how we expect it. We usually think we need a quick fix—a short-term solution for the situation we are currently in. But what he actually provides are opportunities for development. He does not give solutions for the short term. Rather, in my experience, he gives development for the long term.

When I was seven years old, I thought I had the worst childhood ever. I was seen as a weird child, often bullied for my flaws. The ways I retaliated to the bullying usually did not help my case.

I thought I was alone. Sometimes, I thought even God wasn’t there for me. I kept praying for solutions for my short-term problems, but at the time, I did not see what would actually come out of God’s long-term plan.

Fast-forward to eight years later, I’m in my fourth year of secondary education where I thought the bullying couldn’t get worse. I always prayed to God for a solution, but the solution wasn’t what I thought it would be.

I needed to transfer to a different school. My aunt was the principal of the school that I needed to transfer to, and this is where my story gets interesting. Right before the phone conversation that began the whole transfer-process, my mom uttered a small prayer: “I do not want to ask her for the transfer for my son. I will only accept it if she offers it.” That turned out to be exactly what happened.

Every different phase of school in my life was also a new phase of development. It was training for maturity. God was always with me, I just never noticed because sometimes I was too busy fighting my way out, defending myself as a kid. Over time, however, I was able to mature out of that phase and become the person I am now.

I learned how to stop responding in anger, which comes out of the heart of fools (Ecclesiastes 7:9). God was preparing me to be the person I was when I came to ORU. By extension, he is preparing me to enter society as a mature adult. As a bonus, God even orchestrated my entry to Oral Roberts ahead of my parents’ intended schedule.

When I look back on my life now, I can see where God was always working.

When we are in a moment in our lives where we feel at our worst, and feel that God is not doing anything, we need to check our situation. It might be that God needs you to do something before he can do more than you can imagine. You might need to develop yourself before God opens more doors. God is always working, just not in the ways we might want him to. He works in the ways we need him to.