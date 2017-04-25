Writing to my of right of passage

“Victoria Wutserfayse:” that was printed as my byline on my very first article for the Oracle. No, it wasn’t a unique spelling of a foreign name. It was literally a glorified spelling of “What’s-her-face.” Judging from my first printed article, you might think that my time at the Oracle was a rough ride. Thankfully it was the complete opposite. My first article was a movie review, and before I knew it, I was the movie review girl. As the semesters went by, my reviews expanded into entertainment news, and just two semesters later, I accepted the position to be the Scene editor. To be honest, I scratched my head a few times as to why they would ask me (I who felt I did not have the experience for such a job) to be the editor, but I just went with it and said, “Sure, why not?”

Writing for the Oracle has definitely taught me several lessons. I’ve learned deadlines are imperative, good quotes are essential, procrastination is deadly and you can never be too prepared.

When you work tirelessly with a group of people, there’s a certain bond that’s created. The close-knit family I have now has certainly been the result of this constant work. Honestly, production nights are the worst: late nights looking at a bright screen, typing endlessly, cutting down stories or even rewriting them. Putting a paper together until my head turned to mush and not leaving the office until 1 a.m. with still a mountain of homework to do, was probably the most physically and emotionally draining thing ever.

This may sound like the most cliché thing, but it’s nothing more than the truth when I say, the people I worked with made this job worthwhile. Yes, there were many times we were up to until 1 a.m. finishing a paper but blasting Disney songs and singing way off key kept us awake. Conversations ranging from downright weird to straight up real were never too far from the doors of student publications.

There were many times I asked myself why I did so much work for what seemed to be so few benefits. But when I see excited students reading our paper or when people thank me for writing about their new club or band, it serves as a reminder that our work is not in vain.

It really is hard to believe how fast these four years have gone by. There have been many victories as well as many defeats, but I do know we have always come out with our heads up high and our dignity intact.

Henry Luce once said, “I became a journalist to come as close as possible to the heart of the world.” I’m moving on and I hope to fulfill these words. I’m taking with me all the Oracle’s lessons, laughs and memories.

There’s a lot going on in the world, and now is not the time to keep our heads in the sand. When it gets a little overwhelming, just remember there’s an Oracle waiting for you after chapel.