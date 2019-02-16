2019 Battle of the Bands: What to Expect

There will be boy bands. There will be fist pumping. There will be sweaty fanatics. What is this passionate and intense image, you ask? This isn’t a Beatles concert, Jonas Brothers’ revamp or (if you enjoy trash) Big Time Rush show—This is Battle of the Bands.

ORU Student Association’s annual Battle of the Bands generates hype year after year, and 2019 looks to top the previous years. Battle of the Bands is a competition in which ORU students must form a band, nail their audition and perform a live show, blowing away the competition. There are five competing bands with no strict limits on instruments or styles, offering a diverse pick of genres for the audience.

Who will be playing, you ask?

Let me lay it out:

7thEden

7thEden, inspired by Twenty One Pilots, Chainsmokers and Ariana Grande, will bring a high energy to the show. Each of the members have played previously for churches, concerts and studios, but the whole band grouped together for BOTB. Some have played for previous ORU events, but they are excited to play BOTB because it is like a giant party for the student body where they are the entertainment. If 7thEden was featured on a Disney movie, it would be “Big Hero 6.”

Los Caballeros

Los Caballeros, which means the horsemen in Spanish, lands in the folk arena of genres, but they mix rock and country elements into their music. With percussion, a banjo, guitars and a mandolin, they imitate Mumford and Sons and Johnny Cash in their style. The members have previously played for a front-porch event called Peach Jam, but they enjoy challenging their creativity to give the audience the purest form of what they love to play. The Disney film that their music would be in is “Beauty and the Beast.”

Soul Food

Just like true soul food, this band wants their music to bring back old memories while creating new ones at BOTB. The members are accustomed to playing in the praise and worship genre, so they are “ready to rock out!” Full of funky and soulful vibes, they want the students ready to dance as if they were at a Bruno Mars or PJ Morton concert. If Soul Food created a soundtrack for a Disney movie, they would choose “The Emperor’s New Groove,” emphasis on “groove.”

Threat Level Midnight

(If you’ve seen The Office, you know.) Threat Level Midnight, stacked with familiar faces, will bring a rock concert to rival the legends of Rock and Roll history. Different members have played for ORU’s Partiestival, Spring Fling and previous BOTB competitions. They encourage students to interact with their concert and “get ready to be face-melted.” Their rendition of a Disney movie’s soundtrack would be “Camp Rock 2.”

Hot Pocket

Named for their love of Hot Pockets and also “staying in the pocket,” which is a musical technique, they wish to bring the students a night full of nostalgia and partying. This band will bring back the oldies of the pop, indie and jazz genres, playing songs “you wouldn’t play if you were riding in the car with your grandma.” Hot Pocket would play the soundtrack for “Hannah Montana” as their Disney music feature.

Photo by Brooklyn Houser