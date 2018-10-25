All the fun this fall in Tulsa

“Siri, find the best seasonal coffee near me.” by Cicely Rubottom
In the words of Lane from Gilmore Girls, “I thought you might like some coffee, since you always do.” So, here are some of the seasonal drinks that just dropped at your favorite coffee houses.
Shades of Brown is serving up several shades of autumn-inspired drinks this season from the Peach Cobbler, a chai latte with peach, to the Heartbeet, a beet and candied orange cortado.
Further downtown, Foolish Things Coffee Company has crafted the Wake and Flake Latte with steamed cornflake milk and the Aurelia Latte with seasonal spice mix and homemade cashew milk. At 918 Coffee, you can find seasonal drinks like the Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Caramel Apple Latte. Or, you know, just go Keurig.
It’s the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown! by Nina Lange
Whether you’re sipping a pumpkin spice latte everyday in your 8:50 a.m. or have little pumpkins scattered in odd places throughout your dorm, pumpkins are the backdrop to October. Tulsa offers a variety of places to pick your perfect pumpkins, from your local Reasor’s to the pumpkin patch. However, I recommend the pumpkin patch for some good pumpkin pickins’. For the past 42 years, Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch has faithfully served Tulsa County with fresh jam, camel ride and, of course, pumpkins. Carmichael’s is open seven days a week at varying times throughout the month of October. Admission is free and all the activities are five dollars and under. The patch is located on the southeast corner of 171 St & Mingo Rd. Carmichael’s offers a wide array of pumpkins and promises to give you the perfect orange pumpkin you desire (or white, if that’s the aesthetic you’re going for).
Hay, hay, hay rides by Staci McCoy
Close your eyes and imagine this: the sun is setting as a cool, fall breeze slips through the holes of your Anthropologie wool sweater. Your current crush is snuggled beside you, and the both of you have hot chocolate cupped between your hands— just the right amount of marshmallows float atop the steamy drink. What’s that? Something is poking into your back and thighs. The tiny strands of dried hay compiled into the bench you sit upon have betrayed you. Thick pants and dense sweaters are no match for the fiendish pokers, yet you are bumping up and down in the back of a trailer for another 10 minutes. Does this image entice you? If so, Tulsa is the place for you this autumn. Tulsa offers a plethora of options for hayrides, corn mazes and other hay-filled activities during the fall season. With prices ranging from $5 to $10, places like Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch, Fiery Trails Group Hayrides, Pumpkin Town and Shepherd’s Cross Pumpkin Festival promote activities day and night. Don’t be “that guy” who acts like they’re above seasonal outings and events. Grab your boo-thing and a blanket and find your way through a 10 foot corn maze or hop on a three foot pony.
A guide to fall fashion by Cicely Rubottom
Fall fashion is like an ogre. It has so many layers. Giant hoodie with leggings? Throw a collared or colorful top underneath. For guys and gals alike, jean jackets and parkas are pretty much the holy grail of fall fashion. Whether you need to hide the pumpkin spice latte stains on your t-shirt or shield yourself from the brisk autumn air, jean jackets have got you covered. Fall 2018 has already seen lots of digital blue, cherry red, lavender and sapphire yellow sweaters and dresses. When it comes to shoes, Doc Martins are the key to feeling kick-butt and fashionable this season. Key places to get fashion inspiration this fall include Express (for professional attire), Free People (for boho style) and Urban Outfitters (to peep the college discount). But nobody wants to break the bank just to look in season, so for those of us trying to stay within the college budget, I’ve got three words for you: thrive on thrift. And just as a reminder: wearing pants under skirts is still not okay. Change my mind.
Recipes of pumpkin spice and everything nice by Sterling Rubottom
You’ll be dancing around the kitchen to your indie-folk playlist after chowing down these scrumptious fall recipes. (Challenge: try not to eat all the dough before the cookies are made. It’s an extreme sport.)
Pumpkin No-Bake Cookies
No oven? No problem. Combine 1⁄2 cup milk, 1⁄2 cup pumpkin puree, two cups of sugar and melted 1⁄2 cup butter in pot over medium heat until boiling. Remove from heat and stir in nuts and oats until fully coated. Spoon clusters onto wax paper sheets and refrigerate for an hour. Eat. Enjoy. Repeat.
White Chocolate Pumpkin Snickerdoodles
Here’s to the proud oven-owners. First, whisk together 1⁄2 cup granulated sugar, 1⁄4 cup brown sugar, 1⁄2 cup melted unsalted butter, 1 tsp. vanilla and 6 tbsp. pumpkin puree until smooth. Grab another bowl and mix together 1 and 1⁄2 cup flour, 1⁄4 tsp. salt, 1⁄4 tsp. baking powder, 1⁄4 tsp. baking soda, 2 tsp. cinnamon and 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice. Unite the wet and dry ingredients and fold in 1⁄2 cup white chocolate chips. Refrigerate for at least half an hour and preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Slightly flatten each ball of dough and coat with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Bake for 8-10 minutes; let them cool and enjoy.