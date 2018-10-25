All the fun this fall in Tulsa

“Siri, find the best seasonal coffee near me.” by Cicely Rubottom

In the words of Lane from Gilmore Girls, “I thought you might like some coffee, since you always do.” So, here are some of the seasonal drinks that just dropped at your favorite coffee houses.

Shades of Brown is serving up several shades of autumn-inspired drinks this season from the Peach Cobbler, a chai latte with peach, to the Heartbeet, a beet and candied orange cortado.

Further downtown, Foolish Things Coffee Company has crafted the Wake and Flake Latte with steamed cornflake milk and the Aurelia Latte with seasonal spice mix and homemade cashew milk. At 918 Coffee, you can find seasonal drinks like the Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Caramel Apple Latte. Or, you know, just go Keurig.

It’s the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown! by Nina Lange

Whether you’re sipping a pumpkin spice latte everyday in your 8:50 a.m. or have little pumpkins scattered in odd places throughout your dorm, pumpkins are the backdrop to October. Tulsa offers a variety of places to pick your perfect pumpkins, from your local Reasor’s to the pumpkin patch. However, I recommend the pumpkin patch for some good pumpkin pickins’. For the past 42 years, Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch has faithfully served Tulsa County with fresh jam, camel ride and, of course, pumpkins. Carmichael’s is open seven days a week at varying times throughout the month of October. Admission is free and all the activities are five dollars and under. The patch is located on the southeast corner of 171 St & Mingo Rd. Carmichael’s offers a wide array of pumpkins and promises to give you the perfect orange pumpkin you desire (or white, if that’s the aesthetic you’re going for).