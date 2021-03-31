Coolest Work Study Jobs

Are you looking for a way to make money but aren’t sure where to begin? ORU offers work study positions on campus during Fall, Spring and Summer semesters.

Positions vary—from social media management to photography, sports, business, worship, administrative assistance and more. There are places on campus that you can get paid to do what you love.

Kaitlyn Ward, a junior at ORU, works in the Worship Center as an Administrative Assistant.

“Working in the Worship Center is one of the most rewarding departments that I have been a part of on campus. The leadership here inspires me and challenges me to become the best version of myself. Walking into the office is always welcoming because the community in the department is supportive, humorous and enjoyable,” concluded Ward.

Darwin Fuentes, a senior at ORU, works in the Admissions office as a Student Ambassador. This job requires him to work with prospective students giving tours and putting on Quest events.

“I love meeting prospective students and their families. Watching them enjoy the experience and being a part of their decision to choose ORU is very rewarding,” said Fuentes.

Joseph Jurkovich, a junior at ORU, works for Student Association Intramurals as a referee Coordinator. He hires referees, schedules, directs coaches and supervises them at each game.

“I love managing people and developing relationships. I get to grow in my leadership and professionalism skills while on the job. Sometimes sports get heated and tempers rise, which is something that we have to prepare for. Luckily I work with a great team of refs and I would 10/10 recommend this job,” said Jurkovich.

Alexa Mostrum, a sophomore at ORU, works for Sodexo as a barista at Hava Java.

“It’s a good job and while it can be stressful, as any job can, it’s altogether a good work environment and I really enjoy my job,” expressed Monstrum.

As these were just a few examples of students working on campus, there are so many other positions in different areas to get involved in and make some money.

To be considered for a position, you must be enrolled full time and have completed registration for the upcoming semester.

Step 1

Register for an ORU Handshake account. This can be accessed through your personal vision account

Step 2

Look for a Work-Study job on Handshake. Fall positions for 2021 will be posted on ORU Handshake mid- july. Once you log on, click on the Jobs tab and then Filter to Work-Study. There a list of all available positions will pop up.

Step 3

Apply. Fill out a Student Employment Application, located under Registration Quick links in Vision. If you are applying for Sodexo you will apply by going to sodexo.balancetrak.com. Work-Study applications will only be considered if it is a valid position posted on Handshake.

To proceed in the application you must know:

The Department Job Title Hiring Manager

This information is found on Handshake under each position.

Step 4

Identification. Once hired, students must present proper identification to complete the Federal I-9 form. Identification you may be asked for is your Passport, I-20, I-94 Admission Number, Social Security Card and license.