Reverb: Death Cab for Cutie moves fans to tears in Cain’s Ballroom

Fans, old and young, filled Cain’s Ballroom on April 4 to see the early 90s alternative rock band, Death Cab for Cutie. The Seattle-based band was last in Tulsa four years ago for their Kintsugi tour. This year, they were promoting their 2018 album “Thank You for Today.”

The concert’s opener was “My Brightest Diamond” which consisted of Sapulpa-native Shara Worden and a drummer. Worden’s fiery-red hair and gold-sequined jacket matched her eccentric, goofy stage presence. Her high energy was balanced by her deep, soulful voice, resembling that of Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine.

The 30-minute intermission before Death Cab for Cutie built anticipation among the anxious crowd which ranged from fans as old as the headliners themselves down to young, teenage fans. After intermission passed, the crowd went wild, singing and clapping along, when Ben Gibbard, the band’s lead singer, started singing “I Dreamt We Spoke Again” without hesitation.

For the first half of the concert, the band played their more lively songs from the newest album. Following the 45-minutes of high energy, the band slowed down their pace and played songs from their 2004 album “Plans.” They closed out with “Soul Meets Body,” thanking the audience and leaving the crowd chanting for an encore. A few minutes later, Ben Gibbard grabbed his acoustic guitar and strummed the classic “I Will Follow You Into the Dark.” The lights dimmed, and as the song was ending, Gibbard asked the audience to sing for him.

Once the renowned song finished, the remaining band members returned on stage and played more songs from their 2003 album “Transatlanticism.” The final tunes brought the crowd to a solemn mood, moving some fans to tears with their final song, “Transatlanticism.” When the final chords faded away, the crowd erupted into applause, and the band emptied the stage one final time.