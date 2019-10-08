Deep-fried fun at the Tulsa State Fair

The final weekend of the Tulsa State Fair is upon us, bringing its deep-fried everything, wobbly rides and fuzzy petting zoo. Fairs are as close to American culture as it gets—over-priced things and diabetes-on-a-stick. No matter who you are, the fair holds an afternoon or evening that will differ from the rest of the year; treat yourself this fall semester by catching the last days of carnival lights and high calories.

In town from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6, the Tulsa State Fair brought shows, concerts and the classics, saving some for the upcoming weekend. Events included Disney on Ice, the band Lanco, the band For King & Country, various dance groups and small competitions. On the Oklahoma Stage, Chris Janson will be performing Oct. 4 at 8 p.m., and Whiskey Myers will be performing Oct. 5 at 8 p.m., both free with gate admission.



If the idea of a “fair” does not have enough appeal to you, consider these students’ takeaways from their visits to the Tulsa State Fair.

“Lanco was pretty sweet—a lot better than last year. The general admission pays for the petting zoo which is cool. I got to pet kangaroos, llamas, ducks and lambs. There were two cute, little goats snuggled up with each other.”—Manny Cruz

“Disney on Ice was an absolute fantastic experience. It combined some of everyone’s favorite Disney movies, as well as Broadway-level dancing and ice skating to create an unforgettable performance. I recommend everyone go see it for themselves.” —Gabrielle Rhine

“I personally enjoyed the petting zoo and the birthing center where we got to see all of the baby animals. The little baby bacons, baby hamburgers and baby chicken nuggets were pretty cute.”—Keely Sparkman

The gate admission for the fair is $12; attendees are allowed to park in the neighboring streets for free, or pay the $10 fee for parking on the fair ground. Individual ride tickets are $1.50 and the amount needed is dependent on which of the 37 major rides you wish to ride. The grounds will open from 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Grab some friends and scarf down a funnel cake for a memorable time at the Tulsa State Fair—don’t forget to get a picture in front of the Ferris wheel.

Visit tulsastatefair.com for more details.

Featured photo by AlexAndria Ramirez/Oracle