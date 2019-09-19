Disney’s the new Netflix

With D23 behind us—a biennial Disney exposition—it’s time to take a look at some of the big things coming to Disney’s new streaming service—Disney Plus.

A “Lizzy McGuire” sequel series is in the works, as well as a “Proud Family” reboot and a second “Phineas and Ferb” movie. “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “Muppets Now” and an unscripted series “Encore!” are all in production.

Straight out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ aims to introduce eight television series that will tie into the MCU: WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, What If…?, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

Star Wars also has a few series on the new service. Along with a new season of “The Clone Wars,” Disney Plus will air a live-action series, “The Mandalorian,” with Pedro Pascal playing the title role. An Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series is also in development.

Pixar will see some of their short films released. “Monsters at Work,” taking place six months after “Monsters Inc.,” will be aired, as well as two “Toy Story” spinoffs in the form of “Forky Asks a Question” and “Lamp Life,” starring Forky and Bo Peep respectively.

In addition to the new releases, Disney will hold their previous shows and movies on the new service. With all of these old classics, new favorites and more on the way, Disney Plus is going to be a great time for all.