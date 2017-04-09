Seeing Double

Close friends make or break the college experience for most students. Friends make life more interesting, share in the weight of difficult times and are excellent adventure buddies. Some students on campus are able to assign a whole new meaning to ‘close friend.’

ORU is home to several sets of twins, such as Serena and Kandise Chrisostom, the sophomore nursing majors who are inseparable.

“We’ve had separate interests, but that’s why we complement each other so well,” Serena said.

The girls are roommates and help each other with everything from choosing outfits to remembering to do homework.

Working through problems is usually a speedy process between Serena and Kandise, since the girls are each other’s only siblings.

“If we have fights, it’s pretty fleeting,” Serena said. “Because we were the only two kids in the house, if we got mad at each other, we’d have to get over it pretty quick.”

Kandise is introverted, while Serena is extroverted. The girls agree the most challenging part of being twins is being so close and yet being extremely different. Nevertheless, they recognize how much they appreciate the other. Each serves as a listening ear for the other, and the same things make the sisters upset or angry.

“I know that if I come back and I just had a crappy day, there’s someone I can talk to,” Kandise said. “The convictions that we have, if we’re mad about something, she’d be mad about it too.”

The Chrisostom girls agreed they definitely balance one another out. The bubbly young women said having a twin is convenient in various ways. One of these ways is sharing a textbook to save money, and with the same class schedule, only one person needs to worry about setting an alarm to wake up in the morning.

“It’s nice to have someone who already gets you, you don’t have to explain your life, where you came from,” Serena said. “You start off wherever you need to.”

John and Joseph “Joe” Sherwood are nursing majors as well. The brothers share hobbies, a class schedule and textbooks. According to the twins, they have been inseparable despite having opposite personalities. Both enjoy basketball, fishing and hunting.

The brothers explained the social aspect of being a twin is one perk they definitely enjoy. It’s easier to make friends when you have a twin according to John. Joe agreed and added that by having a twin, he always has someone to bounce ideas off of.

“You always have someone to relate with and be there for you, in a way,” Joe said.

The belief about “twin telepathy” rings true in the lives of John and Joe.

“People say, I bet you can read each other’s minds and to a sense, I can look at him and the way he looks at me and I know exactly what you’re thinking right now,” John said.

“It might not be for every twin, but for us, he could be thinking of a song and I’ll start singing it,” Joe added.

The brothers explained it can be frustrating when people confuse them. On one occasion, the twins were helping move furniture when a rather unusual situation happened.

“I’m always getting on to people that get us confused, and there was a mirror, but I thought it was a window,” John said. “And there was this big heavy couch, I was like come on come help me, and I thought he was impersonating me, so I was like, why is he being a jerk? And I finally realized I was looking at myself in the mirror.”

Twins Brooke and Ryan Francis are freshmen students from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The two followed their older brother, Troy’s, footsteps to ORU. According to Brooke, who is majoring in Elementary Education with a focus on Early Childhood, the twins have had very different interests growing up, but remained close since they were in the same grade. Ryan, a Mechanical Engineering major, agreed they have been inseparable in spite of their differences.

“We hang out, do homework and talk about life. We do a lot together and have someone to [share] personal issues with,” said Ryan.

“It has just been amazing to have part of my family in college with me. He is a safe person to go to and I know that he always has my back and can be there if I ever need him,” said Brooke.

Caitlyn and Abigail Raber are the daughters of ORU alumni. Caitlyn explained that while the sisters were close while growing up, they were not inseparable.

“The best part about having a twin here, is being able to have my best friend with me! I couldn’t imagine going to a different school than my sister,” Caitlyn said. While the girls do have different sets of friends, they still spend quite a lot of time together.

“The most challenging part of having a twin, is people mixing us up! Sometimes they won’t realize we’re twins and come up to one of us thinking it is the other one, and start talking to us,” Caitlyn explained.

ORU is home to many twin siblings, many of which consider having a twin to be a positive. These twins have a level of closeness unmatched in any other family situation. Having a twin in college can truly be an advantage and mutual support system unlike any other.