The Conversant Critic: Seoul Bistro

I have always been a fan of Asian food. I grew up eating Chinese food (or the American version at least), and I just recently found enjoyment in sushi and traditional ramen. I never once considered Korean food but the rst time I tried it, I honestly was beyond impressed. If you haven’t tried Korean food, I would suggest giving it a try.
Seoul Bistro is a Korean restaurant right here in Tulsa. This was my second time going, and just as expected, I was not disappointed.
e restaurant is located in a small complex on 129th East Avenue. Inside, dining is satisfactory and is brightly lit. Servers are friendly and work to ensure customers are satis ed. e menu is exten- sive; fortunately, the restaurant is lined with vibrant pictures of all their menu choices. Chopsticks and spoons are provided at each table.
In Korean culture, each meal is served with side dishes called Banchan. The Banchan at Seoul Bistro varies but this time we were served Kimchi (sea- soned pickled cabbage), sweet potatoes, bean sprouts and Korean shortcake. Extra side dishes can be re- quested so don’t worry if you run out.
I ordered the Bulgogi soup, which consists of Bulgogi (beef) winter mushrooms, carrots, onion, scal- lions, rice cake and clear noodles. One of my favorite things about Seoul Bistro is the meals always come fresh, sizzling and boiling hot. The Bulgogi stew is pleasingly avorful. The first bite I took, I was able to get a good tase of the slightly sweet, tangy beef broth. The next bite, I got more of the beef, vegetables and rice cake. I especially enjoyed the rice cake since it has the consistancy and texture of a dumpling. I added some red pepper paste to the stew to give it some extra spice. Be careful not to add to much because the paste is spicy.
Next, I tried the Kimchi stew. This stew is a mixture of spicy kimchi with tofu, onion and scallion. The soup was too spicy for me unfortunately, so I was unable to really get a feel for the soup’s avors.
My personal favorite of the night was the Galbi. Galbi is beef short ribs grilled and marinated in a special house sauce. I was very surprised at the tenderness of the beef. It melted in my mouth and sweet rib sauce made it the perfect rib. I would suggest trying this dish if you are uncertain of what to get.
Seoul Bistro is a bit pricy but it’s worth it. Be prepared to spend at least $10 on a meal. Next time you’re craving something special take a trip to Seoul Bistro and immerse yourself in fine Korean dining.