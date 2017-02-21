The Conversant Critic: Seoul Bistro

I have always been a fan of Asian food. I grew up eating Chinese food (or the American version at least), and I just recently found enjoyment in sushi and traditional ramen. I never once considered Korean food but the rst time I tried it, I honestly was beyond impressed. If you haven’t tried Korean food, I would suggest giving it a try.

Seoul Bistro is a Korean restaurant right here in Tulsa. This was my second time going, and just as expected, I was not disappointed.

e restaurant is located in a small complex on 129th East Avenue. Inside, dining is satisfactory and is brightly lit. Servers are friendly and work to ensure customers are satis ed. e menu is exten- sive; fortunately, the restaurant is lined with vibrant pictures of all their menu choices. Chopsticks and spoons are provided at each table.

In Korean culture, each meal is served with side dishes called Banchan. The Banchan at Seoul Bistro varies but this time we were served Kimchi (sea- soned pickled cabbage), sweet potatoes, bean sprouts and Korean shortcake. Extra side dishes can be re- quested so don’t worry if you run out.