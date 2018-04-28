From the Hammer to Capitol Hill

Emily Bishop, former Student Body President of Oral Roberts University, woke up this morning and headed to work. But this time, instead of passing professors, she passed politicians; and instead of hearing the gentle murmur of her fellow classmates, she heard the clamor of tourists in the heart of Washington D.C.

Though still technically a senior planning to graduate from ORU this May, Bishop has recently uprooted her life as a college student and launched her career as a staff assistant to U. S. Senator James Lankford, working on Capitol Hill.

Her journey to this new position started a year ago, when Bishop served as Lankford’s press intern during the summer of 2017. Bishop made an impression and was notified this past February of a job opening within the office of Lankford’s team.

Her new role, which she started on April 9, consists of coordinating tours of the White House Capitol and other attractions for constituents who are interested in supporting the senator. This position requires flexibility, as changes will occur day-to-day depending upon the issues that remain on the Senate floor.

Though clearly excited for this opportunity to grow professionally, Bishop still speaks of her time as ORU’s Student Body President as one of the most formative experiences of her life.

“It was the most life-changing thing I’ve ever been a part of,” said Bishop. “The four years that you’re at ORU is the true time to gain your foundation, figure out your beliefs, who you are at your core, and who you believe the Lord is­—and I believe I was able to do that.”

Bishop credits ORU with preparing her for life in the city of Washington D.C., where she notes the rarity in like-mindedness among peers.

She also attributes her success in part to the faculty who consistently challenged her to formulate specific long-term goals and the strategies to accomplish them.

“ORU is a leadership training ground and it’s an experience that you really don’t find anywhere else,” said Bishop.

Bishop is currently still enrolled in an ORU general education science course, which she will complete online as she begins her work under the leadership of Lankford. She plans to walk across the stage at ORU’s graduation in May alongside her fellow classmates.

When asked what advice she would give to current ORU students, Bishop took a practical stance.

“Don’t blow off your classes because you’re constantly focused on what’s next,” she said. “You’re never going to reach that next level unless you’re excellent at what you’re doing in the moment and what the Lord has called you to.”

She also stressed the importance of obedience, communicating its relevance to her current success.

“If you’re doing what the Lord told you to do—even if it’s not pretty or glamorous—he’s going to bless you in that process because he sees that you’re obeying and having an open heart,” said Bishop. “Then just trust that he’ll promote you to whatever is next for you.”

Emily Bishop woke up this morning and headed to work—and amidst the bustle of passing politicians and tourists, she walked confidently into her next adventure.