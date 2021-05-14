Glam up your space next semester

Dorm rooms are one of the best ways to express creativity and individuality on campus. Every year students look forward to decorating their rooms and curating their “vibe,” but they often struggle with finding ideas. Not to worry — here are some creative dorm ideas to inspire a highly sought-after unique theme.

The Boho/Freespirit. These kinds of decorations are for those who like to travel. Hang up a wall-sized map and tick off all the places you have been. Make it big enough for everyone to admire, of course. Hanging plants and polaroid-covered walls are a must for this theme as well. A hanging plant is easy to accomplish; with some rope and skilled knot-tying skills, you can have them gracefully dangling in seconds. You can go to Target for some command strips to refrain from wall damage.

The Rocker/musician. This is the theme and style you want if you are all about the music. Cover a wall with vinyl record covers to surround yourself with your inspirations. You can find easily removable music note stickers anywhere (like Hobby Lobby). Add those to a different wall and top it off with big 70s fairy lights.

VSCO. Identify as a VSCO girl? This dorm is for you. Big bedding – pink or white. Statment pillows are what you’ll need for this theme. A fairy light wall is also important for this vibe. Cover a wall with strands of fairy lights and top it off with pictures or memorable items from your childhood. Get big fluffy lamp coverings and a fluffy white rug to tie the room together.

Those are a few dorm theme ideas to spark your creativity. Hopefully, they get you started on your own theme and help you come up with a game plan for next semester.