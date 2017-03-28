Iconic shirt styles return for the new season

Keeping up with fashion trends can seem like a wild game of hide-and-seek—one minute you’re “it” and everyone loves your style, and the next you’re hiding in the bathroom from your friends because your ADIDAS Superstars are the wrong color. It’s true, fashion is a shifting game, but if there’s one thing that hasn’t changed about fashion, it’s that it always recycles. That’s why this spring will be full of seventies-style florals and denim jackets straight from the nineties.

Florals. Flower power is back and better than ever. There’s no easier way to sweeten up your wardrobe than to invest in a flower-patterned blouse, especially one that features this season’s favorite shade: yellow. Pair it with high-waisted jeans for a casual day at the park with friends, or colored dress pants for a meeting at the office.

Ruffles. Ruffles are the face of 2017 fashion, and we couldn’t be happier about it, especially when they’re all over the season’s most stylish shirts. You can dress this trend down by pairing a peplum blouse (yes, it’s a ruffle!) with cutoff capris and your favorite sandals, but our favorite version features layered arm ruffles that end right about wrist-length. Anything further is a pain.

Tassels. The tassel isn’t a hassle anymore, and this trend isn’t a pain, either. Shirts with tassels are a two-for-one because they accent the blouse and make you look dressed up, meaning jewelry is optional—smiling at how cute you are in your new shirt, however, is not.

Embroidery. Ask your grandma to teach you how to cross-stitch, because embroidery is coming back. Nothing adds dimension to a plain sweater or button-up like an embroidered collar. It’s dainty and it’ll remind you of quality time with Nana.