Key fashion tips for a complete look

In my past few articles, I’ve focused on various trends that are taking over this season, but while I was writing my most recent piece on top trends for spring fashion, I realized something very important: what if you follow all of those trends, but you have no idea what to do with them? What if you love florals but you have no clue how to incorporate them into your daily style without looking just a little bit…off.

Fear not the florals, because just a few simple tips can have you dressing like a personal stylist in no time flat.

1. Tuck it in: Hello! The nineties are calling, and they said you can borrow their trend. There’s no better way to show off your high-waisted jeans than to take that ruffled floral blouse and tuck it in. By doing this, you can highlight your waistline and avoid a frumpy look.

2. Roll it up: Rolling your pants is one of the easiest things you can do to step up your outfit game, especially if you’re wearing boots that come up a little higher than your ankle bone and overlap the bottom of your jeans. Do not, by any means, ever, tuck your pant leg into an ankle boot. Using the size of the seam as your guide, roll the pant leg in small cuffs until it sits comfortably above your shoe.

3. Add a collar: Have you ever had a day where jeans and a sweater just weren’t making the cut? Same, which is why there’s this amazing little thing called a collared bib. It looks like half of a shirt, and when you wear it under a sweater, it gives you that cute layered look without the usual hassle. The best place to find them: ASOS. They have a whole section of their online store dedicated to collars.

4. Add a scarf: Don’t just add any ordinary scarf. Think more Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn style: patterned scarves that are perfect squares and tie in a neat knot around your neck. The best place to find them are at estate sales. No joke.