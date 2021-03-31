Laptops

A laptop is an important part of life. Unfortunately, it can be quite challenging to figure out which laptop is right for you. Do you take something cheap, or pay more for a computer with higher specs?

Luckily, there are a few laptops on the market that are specially suited to certain individuals and it may be in your best interest to consider these options when on your next laptop hunt.

The first laptop on this list is the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. People may not be a fan of the Macbook’s operating system, but it cannot be denied that the MacBook is a powerhouse running between quad-core and 8-core processors and a maximum of 1TB storage. The added input method of the Touch Bar is also a welcome edition for the computer. The MacBook Pro, although on the pricier side and lacking ports, is a great option for people who desire to use it for media work such as videography, graphic design and music mixing. One suggestion when purchasing the computer is to not buy the 256GB versions as their memory can fill up fast, especially without an external SSD (Solid-state drive.)

If you are someone who is a 2-in-1 fan, as well as a PC user, or someone with an artistic side, the Surface Pro 7 may be a good fit. With a maximum of a Quad-core 10th Gen i7 processor, and the ability to convert it into a tablet to use for more artistic things, such as sketching and drawing, it may bring out your inner artist, or it’s versatility may just be a way for it to be easier to handle, especially if you do not need a keyboard at the time of its use. Its 267 PPI resolution PixelSense screen also makes it a great media machine for watching pictures or videos. It is also one of the cheaper options for 2-in-1s, starting at $749.99 although its kickstand may not be the best for supporting the machine on your lap.

Although gamers may look to laptops like the Razer Blade Pro 17 for their gaming, it’s $3000 minimum price tag makes it hard to consider unless you are a serious gamer. There is, however, a cheaper alternative. Enter the Dell G5, the midrange option in the G series. The G5 runs a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and is equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce graphics card. The 15.6-inch 1080p display shows gameplay beautifully, especially with a minimum of 80fps. Coming up with, at most, $1600 for the highest end option, the Dell G5 is a more affordable option for any gamer looking for a gaming device.

Rounding out our list, for those seeking a cheap option that still gets simple tasks done, the Acer Aspire 5 is a good option. Although it only runs Intel Core i3 Dual Core processors and 4GB RAM at minimum, through the Acer online store, a 1TB HHD, Intel UHD Graphics option with a 15.6” HD screen is available for $449.99 (model number A515-55-39ND). Other options with better technical specs sell for a maximum of $849.99, and if you do not intend to push the computer to its limits, the Acer Aspire 5 may be an option to get the basics done.

There is a laptop for everyone and everything and these are just a handful of options available. Websites like PCMag and CNET give more suggestions and other laptops that may suit your fancy may just be one Google search away. Happy hunting for the perfect laptop for you.

Macbook: https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-mac/macbook-pro

Microsoft: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/surface-pro-7/8N17J0M5ZZQS?activetab=overview&&ef_id=EAIaIQobChMI1PD0p9Ck7wIVRL7ACh3mIwTCEAAYAiAAEgKQBfD_BwE:G:s&s_kwcid=AL!4249!3!387118560620!e!!g!!microsoft%20surface%20pro&ef_id=EAIaIQobChMI1PD0p9Ck7wIVRL7ACh3mIwTCEAAYAiAAEgKQBfD_BwE:G:s&OCID=AID2100839_SEM_EAIaIQobChMI1PD0p9Ck7wIVRL7ACh3mIwTCEAAYAiAAEgKQBfD_BwE:G:s

Dell: https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/laptops/new-15/spd/g-series-15-5500-laptop?AID=3586864&cjevent=af84cb00814111eb81d700400a1c0e11&cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww&gacd=9694607-23736398-5750457-266319267-127795103&dgc=af&VEN1=12839518-3586864-cn-fc6a40d7d94e4c33ab57eeb8936598dd-dtp-xid-fr1615339502190bbf-CNET%20Media%20Group-https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/laptops/new-15/spd/g-series-15-5500-laptop&dclid=CJevyJbMpO8CFQMBPwodxIgEog#configurations_section

Acer: https://store.acer.com/en-us/laptops/classic?gclid=EAIaIQobChMImIPE0s-k7wIVytXACh0jyw14EAAYASAAEgLlmvD_BwE&processor_manufacturer=Intel%C2%AE&product_series=Aspire+5&product_list_limit=25