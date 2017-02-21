First look at this year’s Oscar nominees

It doesn’t even feel like it’s been a year since Leonardo DiCaprio finally won his well deserved Oscar. But it’s that time again, and on Feb. 26, 2017, all eyes will be on the Silver Screen to watch the Golden Man being passed to this year’s win- ners.

Unsurprisingly, “La La Land,” starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, landed a whopping thirteen Oscar nods, with two nods for Music (Original Song) for “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars,” one nod each for Actor and Actress in a Leading Role and Best Picture.

In second place, “Arrival,” starring Amy Adams, Forrest Whitaker and Jeremy Renner, landed eight nods, one for Best Picture, Directing, Film Editing, Writing (Adapted Screenplay) and a few other categories.