First look at this year’s Oscar nominees

It doesn’t even feel like it’s been a year since Leonardo DiCaprio finally won his well deserved Oscar. But it’s that time again, and on Feb. 26, 2017, all eyes will be on the Silver Screen to watch the Golden Man being passed to this year’s win- ners.
Unsurprisingly, “La La Land,” starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, landed a whopping thirteen Oscar nods, with two nods for Music (Original Song) for “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars,” one nod each for Actor and Actress in a Leading Role and Best Picture.
In second place, “Arrival,” starring Amy Adams, Forrest Whitaker and Jeremy Renner, landed eight nods, one for Best Picture, Directing, Film Editing, Writing (Adapted Screenplay) and a few other categories.
Crowd-favorite “Hidden Figures” landed a nod for Best Picture, a nod for Actress in a Supporting Role and a nod in Writing (Adapted Screenplay).
Disney and Pixar took home a few more nods, with Piper (the cute bird at the beginning of “Finding Dory”), also earning a nod for Animated Short Film, two nods for “Moana” in Music (Original Song), Animated Feature Film for “Zootopia,” as well as nods for “ The Jungle Book” and “Rouge One: A Star Wars Story,” raking in seven total nods.
Finally, the Documentary (Feature) category hosts an absolute must-see documentary: “13th.” This Netflix original was directed by Ava DuVernay, who is also directing the remake of “A Wrinkle In Time,” coming out in 2018.
A full list of Oscar Nominations can be found online at oscars.go.com.