Aretha Franklin ends 50-year career

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, announced her retirement Feb. 9.

“I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either,” Franklin told Detroit’s

WDIV Local 4.

Franklin started singing gospel in her father’s church and even toured other churches as a part of her father’s “Gospel Caravan.” After recording her first secular album, Franklin began her ascent to fame. Some of her greatest hits included: Respect, Natural Woman, Think, Chain of Fools and many more. In 2010, Rolling Stone named Franklin the best singer of all time.

The seventy-four year old singer is ending her over 50-year career to spend more time with her grandchildren before they leave for college.

Before she says goodbye, Franklin plans to record one last album with songs produced by legend and friend Stevie Wonder.

Since Franklin and Wonder have been friends for years, Franklin agreed it would only be fitting to have Wonder help with her latest project.

“Of course, several of the songs are going to be produced by Stevie,” Fraklin told Local 4. “There’s only one Stevie, right?”

The album is currently set to release in September. Once the album is released, she will perform once a month for six months to promote the album. Franklin says 2017 will be her last year in concert.