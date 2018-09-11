ORU alumnus directs film, Beautifully Broken

On Aug. 23, one of ORU’s own alumni saw his film hit the big screen. Eric Welch directed and co-produced his first full-length feature film, Beautifully Broken. While this is a step up from what he is used to, Welch did not let that intimidate him.

“I go into my little lab, create my little projects and throw it out there and then hide,” he said during a lecture to a class of ORU film students. The film is based off of the real stories of three families, two from Rwanda and one from the United States, and their intertwining struggle for unity and survival. It is showing at local theaters around Tulsa.