Out with the new, in with the old

It always frustrates me that June 21st is the official first day of summer, because by that point, school has been out for almost two months and my birthday—June 19th, a true-blue summer birthday, if there ever was one—has come and gone. For me, May 1st will always be considered the first day of summer, because school ends, and, therefore, summer must begin.

Summer fashion 2017 is bent on bringing back the styles of Old Hollywood, with jumpsuits, tennis shorts, culottes and gingham stealing the spotlight. Considering that I tend to live by the principle that one can never look too much like Grace Kelly, these trends always speak to me on a personal level. Permission to dress like I’m in “To Catch a Thief” all the time? Count me in.

Jumpsuits and culottes can be intimidating. They’re eye-catching pieces that require confidence to pull off, but believe me, if you look the part, you can work these styles in every situation. Jumpsuits are really a whole outfit in one piece of clothing, so be sure that the style and pattern you choose are ones you’re comfortable with building on. Going with a light-weight material like linen or cotton will help you make it through hot summer days when clingy clothes are too much of a hassle.

Confession time: culottes were my main pant group from the age of 8 to 10. They were called gauchos then, and to say they were horrendous is an understatement. Thankfully, the culottes of 2017 are astronomically different from the gauchos of 2007, in that they radiate classy charm instead of a goofy Limited Too vibe. With styles like front-pleated and paper-bag waist, culottes are perfect for a trip to the pool and even a summer wedding.

Gingham and tennis shorts are sweet basics for a casual summer day. Gingham is simply cotton like fabric that’s normally checkered or striped. Gingham isn’t just for your J.Crew-obsessed mom (or editor—I love you, Alyssa!) It’s the perfect popover top for hot days when you don’t want to wear a figure-fitting top. There’s some clarification necessary: tennis shorts are not the same as Nike athletic shorts. Think Grace Kelly—high-waisted, pleats, and, if you’re feeling super vintage, a sweet tie-waist. Patterns are an extra plus!