People of ORU: Danny Najera — “Oral’s Finest”

For most ORU students, living on campus means you can walk across the hall to visit with your best friends (although COVID-19 circumstances currently prevent this). This is true for Danny Najera — he just so happens to also live across the hall from his clientele. Danny, a senior business and management major, is branded as “Oral’s Finest” when it comes to cutting men’s hair.

From a young age, Danny visited barbershops for haircuts, growing admiration for the art of cutting hair and the atmosphere of shops. He loved the process of a good haircut and desired to learn it for himself. In high school, Danny decided to take up the craft and cut hair for his soccer teammates, who became his first batch of clients. It felt like a side hustle, a fun way to make money.

“A lot of people think they have a good haircut, but they really don’t,” Danny joked. “There was a need for a barber on campus, seriously. I feel like it’s become a part of my life now.”

During the COVID-19 outbreak, barbers and hairstylists are among those whose jobs are majorly impacted. This pandemic not only cut Danny’s senior year short but also cut his final weeks to save up money and solidify more clients.

“Personally, I was hit hard as school came to a close sending all of us home,” said Danny. “I believe better days are ahead and things will go back to being normal, and everyone will be able to cut hair again. I just pray that we all stay healthy as we beat this virus together.”

Besides his haircutting skills, Danny excelled in soccer throughout his high school career and expected to receive offers from universities to play. Of course, this was before he tore his ACL and MCL during his senior year. After his injury, Danny decided to only apply to ORU, knowing it would be a good place for him.

As an incoming freshman, Danny hoped to leave his haircutting days behind him, but his older brother, who graduated from ORU in 2018, convinced him to bring his clippers and cape — his brother just wanted a good haircut. Shortly after moving into EMR, the basketball team lost their designated barber, which led Danny’s brother to point them his way.

“I cut my brother’s hair and some of the guys started asking for haircuts. That’s really where it started — One guy would get a haircut, then someone would ask where he got his hair cut and they’d say, ‘Danny,’” Danny recalled. “I probably have the easiest number to find on campus.”