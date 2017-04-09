XXXIII A. D. production

Coming straight to Tulsa’s own Victory Church is a riveting Easter production of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“He was fully God but He was also fully man,” said John Daughtery, playwright and screenwriter of this year’s production XXXIII A.D. “ Jesus establishes his kingdom through love.

The production has surprise characters, as well as the key roles of Simeon of Cyrene and Barabbas.

Daughtery also says that XXXIII A.D. is musically inspired by the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” as well as Kayne West’s album “Life of Pablo,” while biblically being inspired by the book of John.

“Jesus hung out with his disciples for three years. This production drives home love and relationship. It’s very strong on love,” said Daughtery.

While this year’s production is to be one for all ages and genders to enjoy, Daughtery’s design in writing the script is directed specifically towards the men.

“I want the hardest man to come in here and weep because he knows he needs Jesus,” said Daughtery. “I know if we can get men to the altar, we can change families in America.”

With a cast of over 230 people, the production will have two live songs as well as eight other originally produced songs. The play is divided into live action, theatrical scenes as well as original movie scenes all written by Daughtery and filmed in the state of Oklahoma. The production will be on Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at 11a.m., 5p.m. and 7p.m. and Sunday, April 16, at 9 a.m., 11a.m. and 6 p.m.