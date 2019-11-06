Reverb: Goo Goo Dolls in Tulsa

The Goo Goo Dolls took the stage at the legendary Brady Theater to a packed and ecstatic Oklahoma crowd, even amidst the cold and rainy evening on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The American rock band started out in 1986 out of Buffalo, New York, and are best known for their 1998 Grammy-nominated song “Iris.”

The evening started on time with a 30-minute set by a band out of Fort Worth called The Unlikely Candidates. After a 20-minute intermission, The Goo Goo Dolls took the stage for the first time in Tulsa since a little over a year.

“This is a cool city, how did I not realize this last time I was here?” said the lead singer Johnny Rzeznik.

They played 20 songs spanning over an hour and a half, and threw in a balloon drop and two confetti blasts.

Whether you attended the show as a diehard fan or just wanting to hear “Iris,” it was a night that many may not forget until the next stop in T-Town.