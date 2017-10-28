Reverb: Lecrae concert recap

Non-Christians and Christians alike in Tulsa filled Cain’s Ballroom on Sunday night, Oct. 8, to hear Lecrae, popular Christian hip-hop artist, perform. His stop in Tulsa was fourth on the “All Things Work Together” tour and he’ll be touring throughout the U.S. until the end of the year.

“The concert was really good. It was so much fun,” said Fishomi Philip-King, a sophomore Mechanical Engineering major. “I had a great time with great people. I’ve listened to Lecrae for a couple of years now so to go in concert was a different experience than just listening normally with headphones.”

Lecrae has described this new album as a “spiritual and emotional journey.” While it has a different feel in comparison to his previous work, the album seems to follow Lecrae’s progression as an artist, defining himself as a black, American and Christian rapper.

“I enjoyed it because it had a teeny bit of everything. I felt there was a bit of worship in there as well, along with the normal concert vibes, so I thought it was really nice,” Philip-King said. “Lecrae is one of those people who’s got that kind of vibe of a secular artist but the music glorifies God.”

The album features the talents of Ty Dolla $ign, Aha Gazelle, Tori Kelly and a few others. Aha Gazelle has joined Lecrae on tour as his opening and supporting artist. Aha also joined Lecrae for his performance of “Whatchu Mean” later in the concert.

“It was lit. It was like a Christian club,” Martha Kilala, sophomore Mechanical Engineering major, said. “It had trap music, but like Christian trap music. They [performed] Church Gone Wild, and that’s literally what happened, it was like the church had gone wild.” Trap music is a mix of hip hop, dance and dub music.

The album name, “All Things Work Together,” comes from Romans 8:28, which says, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” This message is reiterated throughout the album as Lecrae emphasizes the phrase “all things,” meaning that God uses every part of a person’s life, even the dark and terrible, for good.

In the song “8:28,” Lecrae says,

“Let it all work out, that pain gon’ make you stronger

That hurt gon’ make you a leader, don’t make that make you a monster

In the middle of the darkness heart is heartless tarnished carnage

The Master Artist makes your mess a masterpiece regardless.”

“I think in this album, he’s a lot more vulnerable and expressive,” Philip-King said. “One of the songs on there, he’s talking about his ex-girlfriend and a relationship he’s had in the past. He’s also talking about the mistakes he’s made and the struggles he’s been through. I think he’s generally more open to his listeners in this album, so I appreciate that.

“It’s different from the other ones. The other ones are more like any other album, more for jamming or just to enjoy at a party. This one is more real.”

The album as a whole takes a hard look at reality, whether it be Lecrae’s or his fans’, without diminishing the larger reality of God’s redemptive power, by which all things work together.

“He has this music that is super deep and super real, but like still, if you played it in the car with non-Christians, they’d be like ‘Yo this is so lit! Who is it?’ You tell them it’s Lecrae, and they’ll like check out the lyrics and be like ‘Oh my gosh, this is really deep,’” Kilala said. “It’s like a really cool way to minister to people who aren’t Christians. Or like go to a party and play one of his really lit [songs] and they’ll jam to it and not know they’re jamming to Jesus.”

Lecrae’s tour continues on Oct. 30 in Colorado, moving throughout the west and then back east, with his final show in Chicago on Dec. 30.