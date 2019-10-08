Reverb: rock band Wallows stops in Tulsa for first show of global tour

On Sept. 12, the American alternative rock band Wallows hit Cain’s Ballroom for the last stop of their U.S tour and first performance in Tulsa.

The opening act indie rock group Remo Drive took the stage at 7:30 p.m. and performed nine songs. The band connected well with the audience and wielded incredible stage presence. When they invited the members of Wallows onstage to perform with them for their last song, everyone stirred and shouted with eager anticipation.

Opening act Remo Drive | Photos by James Adamski/Oracle

After a 50-minute break, three-member band Wallows jumped to the stage and soothed the crowd with the song “Do Not Wait.” After a few of their songs, they surprised the audience by playing a cover of “I Found a Way,” originally performed by Drake Bell in the theme song in the TV show “Drake & Josh.” They performed 15 songs overall, including “It’s Only Right,” “Are You Bored Yet?” and “Treacherous Doctor.”

By the time the group announced their song “Scrawny” was going to be the final song, the audience was dancing and shouting for more. After the song ended, the audience called for an encore. The stage remained empty and silent for five minutes, but band member Braeden Lemasters came back, played the guitar and sang the song “1980’s Horrors Film.”

Wallows | Photos by James Adamski/Oracle

The rest of the group joined him to play one more song, “Pleaser,” which was their first single and Spotify hit, bringing the show and tour to a close.

Bri Santos, a senior counseling major who attended the concert, was surprised by the high level of energy and line for merchandise. She did not know much about their music beforehand, but “liked their vibe” at the concert.

“They’re young and get to talk about things that we identify with,” Santos said. “As an ORU student, it’s important to be open-minded to understand the cultural pulse around us, and a good way for me to do that is to go to concerts.”

Wallows put on not only a great concert but also a unique learning experience about what our generation cares about.

