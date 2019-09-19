Review, rewind or relax at these top six Tulsa spots

If you’re like me, this semester hit the ground in a dead sprint, leaving one to jump into the swing of homework, among other things, without a moment’s hesitation. From my experience, I know there needs to be a healthy balance between homework time and unwinding time—both by the most efficient means. Check out some Tulsa spots that’ll boost you, whether finishing homework or escaping it.

Study Spots:

Downtown Marriott Lobby

This second-floor lobby will welcome you on your test-cramming nights or worst all-nighter, comfortably and spaciously offering more seats and cushions and outlets than any coffeehouse. With a pool table, TV’s and a water station, hours of homework—and a quick nap—are accommodated for, especially with it being open 24/7.

Chimera Cafe

The perfect place for a long day of studying, Chimera serves breakfast, lunch and dinner along with coffee while providing a topnotch study environment. With a menu ranging from vegan BLT’s to loaded breakfast tacos to AeroPress brew coffee, you’ll find something satisfactory. Chimera Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays to Wednesdays and closes at 10 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays.

The Gathering Place

An iconic stamp on the Tulsa map, the Gathering Place held much excitement early on, and still has optimal study space that deserves equal excitement. The Williams Lodge hosts a coffee and ice cream shop on the lower level with a massive study room on top looking out on the park. The Gathering Place stays open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday, so go climb some spinning rocks for your next study break.

Non-Study Spots:

Biscuit Acres Dog Park

If this thought has never occurred to you, then you’re welcome. Read a good book, catch up on homework or just relax while watching puppies and dogs play with each other. Admission is free. Just walk over, lay down a blanket and enjoy.

Tulsa Botanic Garden

When homework has you down, get out and smell the roses—literally. Tulsa Botanic Garden, lush year-round, will flourish your mind to stay refreshed throughout the semester. Admission is $8, and they’re open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Mondays and Thursdays.

SALT Yoga

Really need to unwind? SALT Yoga offers free “Holy Yoga” every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their South location. Invest in a yoga mat and yoga pants for a weekly renewal with your friends or simply go by yourself and make some new friends. Release tension in a healthy way, and remember: self-care is the best care!

Featured photo by Camden Swan/Oracle