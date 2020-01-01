Review: Tulsa Ballet’s roaring twenties rendition of The Nutcracker

By Staci McCoy

The Tulsa Ballet’s ‘20s rendition of “The Nutcracker” livened the family-favorite holiday classic into a roaring, memorable show.

With a jeweled headband pinned around her slicked bun and pointe shoes laced around her ankles, the story’s main character Marie traveled through the picturesque scenes—in a ‘20s convertible, of course.

As someone who danced in eight performances of “The Nutcracker,” the tale of rat kings and sugarplum fairies is no stranger to me. Rather than use the age-old songs and choreography, Marcello Angelini, the artistic director, innovated the ballet with elevated choreography, altered tempos and progressions and a tweaked storyline.

Originally, the protagonist is named Clara, and she remains a young girl throughout the entire ballet, dreaming of fairy tales. The Tulsa Ballet not only renames the young girl Marie, but it also ropes her into a romantic affair by transforming her into a young adult within her own dream. The adult principal dancer, Marie, shares passion with the once-toy Nutcracker Prince. This added romance increases the emotions expressed on the stage and felt by the audience.

The live symphony below the stage brought the music to life, varying tempos and points of emphasis during the show. I often caught myself feeling thrown off by the music because several of the pieces were either slower or faster than the original, switched in their placement or entirely new to “The Nutcracker” performance. The different variations, however, brought me a new experience of the soundtrack.

The performance included a heavier presence of male dancers, which is unique from the original casting. There were pas de deux—meaning “dance of two,” or a duet—pieces in almost every scene of the ballet.

These pieces were extra exciting to me—being a dancer—because I know the incredible skill needed to accomplish busy, fast-paced pas de deux dances, especially when there are a dozen couples performing choreography at once. This specific modification to “The Nutcracker” enhanced my appreciation for the ballet.

Side note: the male dancers’ leg muscles were impressive enough to make the entire show impressive, and I am convinced that male dancers are the most elite of athletes.)

By Faith Wilson

Alright, let’s start with the fact that I know nothing about ballet. With that said, Tulsa’s “The Nutcracker” is well worth the ticket.

It’s rare to understand something without the help of language. Throughout the show, only Tchaikovsky’s iconic score is heard, as dancers carry the plot through their art form. In many ways, ballet reminded me of an art gallery: a purely visual experience, with the added benefit of music.

The orchestra deftly handled difficult music, as Tchaikovsky is not known for his easiness. The dancers synchronized perfectly with the music, making the music come alive. If music could be visual, ballet is the medium.

The dancers came from Italy to the local neighborhoods of Tulsa. Well-trained in dance, they entertained the ballet goers.

“The Nutcracker” is often the first ballet Americans see. As such, many companies consider this ballet as the most important performance, because if it is not performed well, people will not return. The care that the Tulsa Ballet Company gives “The Nutcracker” shows that they truly care to impart a love of ballet to audiences.

Featured photo courtesy of the Tulsa Ballet

