Riverside revamped by local businesses

Over the Arkansas River and through Jenks, America, bustles a growing lifestyle development called RiverWalk. The small complex continues to thrive along the river, complete with a cute coffee shop, a trendy breakfast nook, plenty of shops and two outdoor stages for events and live music.

The RiverWalk itself has been a staple of Jenks for awhile now, orginally characterized by the Oklahoma Aquarium, but it is recently expanding. The RiverWalk contains all kinds of shops, restaurants and sources of entertainment. Above one of the outdoor stages stands a large sign that reads “RiverWalk Crossing” in red and blue letters. Local bands often play with the backdrop of the river. Up and down the crossing, vistors can enjoy the view, rent a bike at Pedego RiverWalk for a scenic ride and stop by Marble Slab Creamery for fresh ice cream in a homemade waffle cone.

At the southeast end of the RiverWalk, The Melting Pot and Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina are riverfront food choices. Directly in front of one of the stages stands a little coffee shop called Robin’s Roast Coffee. Robin’s Roast is owned by ORU alumni, Caleb Breedlove and his wife, Cassandra. The pair opened the shop with hope of providing a space to expand the ministry of Prayer Movement, which started and continues on ORU’s campus. Stop by for hot coffee, a chai latte and maybe some live music or a worship night. Next door to Robin’s Roast, Bramble Breakfast & Bar and Andolini’s Pizzeria are other food options.

Bramble Breakfast & Bar may undoubtedly become famous for their outlandish but delicious dishes. Notable menu items include their Hot Chocolate Pancakes which are covered in chocolate syrup, chocolate chips and whipped cream, and the Brambler, a double smashed cheddar cheese burger with bacon, fried pickle and spicy sauce on challah bread. The atmosphere is chill and hip, perfect for riverside dining either in the mornings and afternoons during the week, or into the evening on Fridays and Saturdays.

Andolini’s Pizzeria makes all their dough and cheese in house, so be sure to order the garlic knots. The dish sizes are large enough for two or three, and try their homemade gelato for dessert. Andolini’s Pizzeria opens at 11 a.m. daily, closing at 9 p.m. during the week and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Further down, Flying Tee provides three levels of amateur or advanced golfing, complete with dining and other entertainment inside. This venue is great for birthday parties or other social gatherings, offering live music and other games like pool and shuffle board.

Enjoy the warm weather before it sneaks away again for another surprise Tulsa winter or before heading home for the summer by heading out to the RiverWalk, either for a scenic walk around the river or for brunch with friends or even just to study for finals. Check out riverwalktulsa.com/events/ for news on outdoor concerts and other live events.