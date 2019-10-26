Rock band Bad Suns brings ‘One Magic Moment’ to Tulsa

“It feels so good to be back here in Oklahoma after two long years,” said Christo Bowman, lead singer of the indie rock band Bad Suns.

Bad Suns, a band originally from Woodland Hills, California, played what felt like a hometown show based off of the reception from over 500 fans packed the historic Cain’s Ballroom on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The night started later than scheduled due to technical difficulties, but that didn’t stop the California band Ultra Q from playing a 30-minute set that foreshadowed the loud and highly energetic show that we were in for.

After Ultra Q finished tearing it up, the band Liily from Los Angeles took the stage. Even though it was Liily’s first time playing Cain’s Ballroom, they captivated the crowd with their wild dance moves and blaring sound. 00

Finally, around 9:40 p.m., the moment everyone had waited for was about to happen—Bad Suns made their appearance.

Opening with the first track off their latest album Mystic Truth, Bad Suns played “Away We Go,” which was a fitting metaphor for what was to follow, as the song says, “We don’t have forever, so away we go.” What followed was an hour and a half that can only be described as a rollercoaster ride through 18 songs, spanning three of their albums.

The band closed the show with their hit song “One Magic Moment,” which felt like the perfect song to commence the evening and leave the crowd wanting more. As Bad Suns left the spotlight, Christo grabbed the mic one last time to thank the crowd and vow to be back soon.

Let’s hope it’s not another two years, but if it is, I’m glad I got to experience One Magic Moment with devout fans.