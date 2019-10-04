 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Spidey flies again: Marvel announces third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland

By Gabriel Jaggernauth on September 27, 2019

After contract disputes over the summer, Sony Pictures and Walt Disney Studios have teamed up again for at least two more Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), they announced in a press release Friday, Sept. 27. 

The third Spider-Man film, starring Tom Holland, will be produced by Marvel Studios and is slated to release July 16, 2021.

Following the $1 billion success of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Disney attempted to renegotiate their deal for Spider-Man over the summer.

In 1999, Marvel sold Spider-Man to Sony for $7 million, allowing Sony to produce the Sam Raimi trilogy, and eventually The Amazing Spider-Man reboot in 2012. Before Disney acquired Marvel in 2009, the television rights were returned to Marvel. Marvel also bought the merchandising rights for Spider-Man from Sony in 2012, allowing them to receive profits for the merchandise of the character. 

A deal between Disney and Marvel was struck in 2015 that allowed Disney and Sony to share the Spider-Man rights; Disney would keep the profits, while Sony would produce the movies.

Through the summer, fans held out for a miracle for Tom Holland and Spider-Man to return to the MCU. There were reports of a 50-50 split, with Marvel helping to pay for future Spider-Man productions while keeping him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and reports suggesting Marvel wanted a 25-75 split of the profits.

Now, fans are relieved that the brands are back together and are looking forward to at least two more Marvel Spider-Man films. 

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in a statement. 

Illustration by Kara-Jo Barger

Published in Lifestyle

Gabriel Jaggernauth

More from LifestyleMore posts in Lifestyle »