Student band launches second music festival to help local food banks

Music, family, friends and cans of food—must be none other than Peach Jam. Saturday October 5th at 6pm marked the second annual Tulsa music festival Peach Jam, started in 2018 by ORU student twin brothers Adam and Isaac Mully, for friends and local musicians to gather together and showcase their talents.

“Peach Jam is about taking it easy and listening to the music,” said Adam. Simply put, it’s about family.”

The music this year was performed by the Mully family, Gabriel Phillips, Kyle Ross, Jacob Brallier, Mark Zumpano and Tori Sullivan. The Mully Family only charged a can of food for admission to be donated to a local food pantry.

Even though rain was in the forecast, the local farm was packed with people coming out to unwind and support, sitting outside on blankets and fold-out chairs for over two hours.

Photos by James Adamski

In 2018 Adam and Issac knew they would need help to make this event a success, so they called upon their friends from other local bands— Toast, Street Called Straight, John Farrell and others—essentially forming a super band. After Peach Jam, Adam and Issac Mully, Gabriel Phillips, Samuel Bowling and Jacob Brallier formed a band called Los Caballeros which won the 2019 Battle of the Bands at ORU.

“We didn’t know if Peach Jam was going to happen again, but people loved it, so here we are,” said Adam.

When asked if there would be a part-three Peach Jam, Gabriel Phillips laughed and said, “Only time will tell.”