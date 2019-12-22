Study Abroad: I stood where Paul stood

Find Turkey on the map, slide your finger west across the Black Sea, and you’ll find the place that I call home this semester. Bulgaria is a beautiful country full of beautiful people who speak a beautiful language—which I am slowly but surely learning. Sofia, where I’m staying, is the capital city nestled in the valley between giant, green mountains. Right out my window, I have a clear view of Mount Vitosha.

For a week, my study-abroad team stayed in Athens and was given a historical tour by a local pastor-missionary.

The first place we visited was the Acropolis. The Acropolis is an ancient grouping of buildings which include the famous Parthenon. Construction began in the early fifth century.

But there’s also a biblical side to the area, which I did not know. Nearby is Mars Hill where Paul once stood as he addressed the Greeks in Acts. Of course, Paul did not have the lovely view of tourists climbing through the ruins of Acropolis like ants or the white buildings sprinkled throughout modern day Greece.

We were also taken to Corinth, which was not as populated by tourists and looked a bit more like I think it would have in Paul’s day. There are still some stone structures standing about, or at least the foundation of where marketplaces and store fronts would have been. And I walked where Paul walked, trying to imagine what it would have looked like in biblical times where donkeys and merchants bustled about rather than stray dogs and tourists.

All my life I have read the Bible and formed images in my head about what the places mentioned might have looked like, and I’m sure you have done that, too. So, when I was standing there, in the exact spot Paul stood thousands of years ago as he spoke the name of Jesus to the Corinthians, I felt humbled and amazed that here I was, a young girl who had never truly been persecuted for her faith, walking in the footsteps of a man who had been thrown in prison, beaten nearly to death and ridiculed since the day he accepted Jesus.

Jesus presented himself before Paul, and Paul had a choice between accepting God’s mercy or continuing on the destructive path he was on. And even though the circumstances are entirely different, we are all asked the same question by Jesus. Do you choose me, or not? Paul decided to choose Jesus and went from a man who killed God’s people to a man who would willingly die for Jesus. Because he was such a feared man before he converted, it was not easy for him to turn his life around and follow Jesus. This man lost everything—his status, his friends and his reputation, and he began hanging out with those he once hunted to kill. But he was willing to sacrifice everything to follow Jesus.

And as I stood in the exact spot Paul stood as he was persecuted, I thought to myself of all the times I doubted my faith and questioned God and thought maybe this Christian life wasn’t for me. If this man could unashamedly shout the name of Jesus from the rooftops despite everything, who was I to not do the same? And I want to know, will you not do the same?