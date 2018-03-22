The simple art of microwave tortilla pizza

University life is hard, full of stress and a lack of time. Here is a simple, fast and delicious recipe for a small ham pizza. Most students tend to think that pizza is full of fat and that the dough is bad for health. But this recipe will definitely challenge that misconception.

Ingredients:

One tortilla

Tomato sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Ham

Oregano

Instructions:

First, take the tortilla and spread two tablespoons of tomato sauce on it.

Next, take two slices of ham and mozzarella cheese, cut them into small squares and place them over the entire surface of the tortilla.

Personalize the pizza and add any topping desired, like bacon, salami or even vegetables.

Microwave on high for one minute, or until the cheese is melted and the other ingredients are fully cooked.

As a final touch, add a little oregano or other preferred spices.