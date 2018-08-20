Things to do this weekend, Aug. 17-19.

Partiestival

Aug. 18; 4-7 p.m. | Hammer Center

Whether you’re celebrating the end of summer or the start of something new, head on out to the Hammer Center for a fun-filled semester kick off hosted by ORU Student Association. All fun and games aside, there’s plenty of opportunities to find your niche on campus at Partiestival’s Club Rush. Come snag some candies and flyers from clubs that catch your eye, and see all the ways to get involved on campus.

Free. Oral Roberts University.

Sunday Concert at Guthrie Green

Aug. 19; 2:30-6:30 p.m. | Guthrie Green

This Sunday, enjoy free––yes, free!––live music on the lawn of Guthrie Green in the heart of the Tulsa Arts District. Come bearing blankets, lawn chairs and friends. Not only is it the perfect event to sandwich between church services, but what better way is there to get acquainted with the city and fellow Tulsans?

Free. 111 E. M.B. Brady Street.

ORU Men’s Soccer

Aug. 18; 7 p.m. | Case Soccer Complex

Kick this school year into gear, ORU style. This Saturday, the ORU Men’s Soccer team will take on Oklahoma Baptist University in an exhibition game at ORU Case Soccer Complex.

Free for students. Oral Roberts University.

Randy Rogers Band

Aug. 17; 7 p.m. | Cain’s Ballroom

Texas-native country band takes the Tulsa stage on Friday night. Lead singer Randy Rogers and his band will perform hit songs like “In My Arms Again” and “Buy Myself a Chance” at one of Tulsa’s favorite standing-room only venues.

$22-37. 423 N. Main St.