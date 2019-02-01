Things to do this weekend, Feb. 1-3

Photo by Faith Wilson

Finding things to do can be a challenge in T-Town—especially during the brisk winter—but fear not this weekend. We’ve got you covered with watch parties, junk conventions and majestic art exhibits.

Cheer on the Golden Eagles

The women’s basketball team is set to face off with South Dakota at the Mabee Center this Saturday at 2 p.m. The men will take on Purdue Fort Wayne that night at 7 p.m. in the Mabee Center. The Golden Eagles tennis team will also be playing away games this weekend.

Philbrook exhibitions

The Philbrook Museum added some new exhibits to its galleries, including “Gods, Saints and Martyrs: Northern Renaissance Prints.” This exhibit displays the spiritually-significant works of 16th-century artists, including Albrecht Dürer, who produced at least five series of prints and drawings on the suffering, death and resurrection of Christ. Also on display, you can find drawings by Georgia O’Keeffe. The museum is free when you flash your student I.D.

2 Friends & JUNK

More than 200 booths of junk—their words, not mine—will line the Central Park Hall at the Tulsa Expo Center on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop everything vintage, eclectic, antique, boutique, industrial, upcycled and farmhouse. More than $7000 worth of indoor prizes will be handed out, according to their very enthusiastic, emoji-muddled website description. Self-proclaimed grandmas at heart, this is your moment. Admission is $6.

Superbowl Parties

The Hammer Center is hosting a “hammerbowl” to showcase the best commercials of the year––or football game, I guess—on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. There will be plenty of snacks for nervous eaters as the Patriots and Rams battle it out on the big screen.

If you want to get off campus to watch the game, The Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame is hosting a free “Super Bowl Jam” this Sunday with live jazz music and a pizza food truck. Additionally, for $15, the Aloft Hotel is showing the game with buffet-style food, a raffle and a meet-and-greet with the Oklahoma Defenders football team and coaches.