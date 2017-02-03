10 activities for Tulsa residents

Tulsa is not as simple as it seems. It’s true many places close early here but there are still many fun events to partake in. Here’s ten things to do in Tulsa this February and March.

1. First Friday Art Crawl: The First Friday Art Crawl is a Tulsa tradition. During this event, local artists display and sell their work. Head down to the Brady Arts District for a night of art appreciation from 6:00 to 9:00p.m. on the first Friday of every month.

2. Young the Giant: Young the Giant is coming to Tulsa on their “Home of the Strange Tour” on February 12. Get tickets for the show online at www.cainsballroom.com.

3. Holland Hall Book Fair: The 57th annual Holland Hall Book Fair will be on February 25 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors will have access to hundreds of gently used books as well as toys, board games and more. Tickets are $1 each and available at the door.

4. Twenty-One Pilots: “The Emotional Roadshow World Tour” will continue at the BOK Center on February 21. Grab tickets online at www.bokcenter.com

5. Depot Jazz and Blues Jams: Tuesday nights are reserved for smooth tunes at the Tulsa Jazz Depot. Check out this weekly free event every Tuesday from 6:00-10:00.

6. Circle Cinema: Head on over to Circle Cinema, Tulsa’s oldest standing movie theater. Enjoy films, live theatre performances and other special programs.

7. Living with Art: The Newman Collection: For those in love with art and in need of Valentine’s Day plans, take a visit to 108 Contemporary to see “Living with Art: The Newman Collection” from February 3 to March 19. The show gives a peek inside the home of two of Tulsa’s most beloved art collectors, Rita and Don Newman.

8. Holy Yoga at SALT: The whole person body isn’t going to happen overnight. Take a free Holy Yoga class every Wednesday any time between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m at SALT yoga.

9. TOSS Swing Dancing: Sometimes a dose of vintage, dancing fun, is needed and that’s exactly what TOSS offers on a Saturday night. From 6:30 to 10:00 p.m., dance your heart out at the Southminster Presbyterian Church on Brookside. Don’t sweat it if you don’t know how to swing dance, TOSS offers lessons at the beginning of the night.

10. Ariana Grande: Ariana Grande returns to the BOK Center on her “Dangerous Woman tour on February 9th. Pick up tickets online at www.bokcenter.com.