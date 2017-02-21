Tulsa Central Library Grand Reopening

After a three-year, 53-million-dollar renovation, the Tulsa Central Library on 5th and Denver officially reopened in October 2016. With new features like a 3D printing lab, recording studios and a children’s play area, the central library location offers entertainment to every facet of Tulsa society.

In 2013, construction crews broke ground on a gut renovation of the 50-year-old building, outfitting it with technological advancements better qualified for the library’s modern visitor.

“Meyer, Scherer & Rockcastle, a Minneapolis architecture rm, led the project,” said Buddy Ingalls, Central Library Manager. “The award-winning architecture and interior design rm has specific expertise with libraries.”

The Central Library has not received a significant remodel since its conception in 1965, and mechanical and electrical components had far surpassed their life expectancies when the renovation began in 2011.

“The entire project took 5 years. e Central Library was closed for just over three years, from Fall 2013- Fall 2016,” said Ingalls. “During the period Central was closed, the library opened the Librarium at 12th and Denver to ensure library access in the downtown area. The Librarium was also used as a “test kitchen” to try out the latest in new library services, technology and equipment.”

The new space features 16 meeting places, ranging from private study rooms to the 200-seat Aaronson auditorium and a Children’s Storytime Meeting room where different children’s workshops are held daily.

“This area is designed to inspire creativity and early learning through play,” said Ingalls. “Each piece in this area has educational aspects built into it, for instance, the world map made entirely of coins from around the world.”