Tulsa spring activities

Spring is approaching soon. The air is filled with flowers, cool weather and temperamental geese. For many, spring is their favorite time of the year, but they are not sure what to do. For the students who are not able to travel home for the break, Oklahoma has a few exciting things to participate in that are really close to home.

1. Visit a coffee shop

There are local quaint coffee shops that are relaxing and fun to visit just to get away. Cirque, Sumatra and Starbucks are shops in Tulsa. Cirque is a new coffee shop near the Phoenix with a fresh, new atmosphere making it a great place to chill with friends.

2. Visit a museum

Art museums are fun to visit and learn about interesting history. The Philbrook Museum, the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art and the Gilcrease Museum are locations that offer interesting perspectives on art. According to the museum’s website, “The Gilcrease Museum is one of the country’s best facilities for the preservation and study of American art and history.” Students get in for five dollars with their ID at Gilcrease, and they get in for free at Philbrook Museum.

3. Rock out at a concert

Visit concert spaces like the BOK Center, Cain’s Ballroom, the Brady Theater and the Vanguard for entertainment. Catch Miranda Lambert at the BOK Center on March 11.

4. Visit a popular a tourist spot

Some tourist spots are Keystone Lake, Pops on Route 66 near OKC, Tulsa Zoo, Oklahoma Aquarium and the Tulsa Air and Space Museum.

5. Enjoy the spring weather

If you want to get out and enjoy the weather, some fun outdoor activities are biking on Riverside, Zip lining with POSTOAK Canopy Tours, visiting the center of the universe or Guthrie Green, camping or hiking. Tulsa native Essence Collins suggests visiting the Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge in Jet, Oklahoma.