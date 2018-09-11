Tulsa’s favorite sushi on a roll

I love sushi but honestly don’t know much about it. I know it’s usually raw and it’s almost always delicious. A Tulsa favorite I kept hearing raving reviews about is called Yokozuna. I always love an excuse to go downtown, so I piled my car with friends and headed to Second Street, where it only took me four tries and a few kind words from passersby to parallel park.

Yokozuna’s downtown location is small, complete with a sushi bar where you can watch the sushi chefs create the masterpiece right in front of you. My friends and I started off with their signature Sweet Potato Fries, dipped in creamy wasabi mayo and chili soy sauce; I mixed the wasabi mayo and chili soy sauce, creating the perfect blend of salty and spicy and creamy.

We also ordered the Blackened Tuna Poke Tacos which I utterly mispronounced and completely enjoyed. The tuna and avocado were fresh and the chili ponzu and shichimi pepper provided just the right amount of kick.

For dinner, my friends chose two of Yokozuna’s signature rolls, the Rising Sun Roll and The North Side. The Rising Sun is sweet, brightly colored and filled with coconut shrimp and a crab mix. The pink roll is also served with a pineapple sauce.

The North Side isn’t as tame, containing salmon, jalapeño, avocado, mango and drizzled in spicy mayo. While I ordered two separate rolls for myself, I couldn’t keep my chopsticks off my friend’s plates. They got me back though, and snagged pieces of my own while I wasn’t looking.

The waiter recommended the Chef’s Choice, a specialty at Yokozuna. With this roll, you let the chef get creative and surprise you, and I wasn’t disappointed. The roll presented to me contained salmon, tuna, jalapeño, avocado, spicy mayo, cucumber and was sprinkled in lemon zest. To put it mildly, it was delicious though a little pricey.

Because I can’t really control myself around sushi, I also ordered the Hot Mess. Fitting, right? The name is spot on as the roll contains the Hot Mess crab mix along with spicy tuna and complete with jalapeño, kani kama and chipotle cream cheese. I left very full and very satisfied. And even though I don’t remember what my fortune cookie said, I know it was oddly vague and strangely encouraging.

All in all, I recommend Yokozuna for date night, a night out with friends or just a good place for sushi snobs and noobs alike. If you choose to go later in the evening, take advantage of the large “Please Seat Yourself” sign and pick a spot near the window for a view of the Philtower and Philcade buildings while you enjoy your rolls.

The restaurant is set up with its own feng shui, and a strange side note: the bathrooms are really pretty. Yokozuna blends a casual feel with high-end cuisine, and now that I’ve experienced it in person, I understand why it’s a Tulsa favorite.