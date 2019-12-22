Voth: Rising band with Tulsa roots

Walking into the Houston Rodeo stadium, into the stench of red dirt and bulls, with lights shining into his eyes through smoky haze and the white noise of thousands of people awaiting the next musical guest, Caleb knew in his spirit he would be back here one day—just not sitting in the stands.

That night, he sat in his bull-rider friend Chuck’s trailer at the Houston Rodeo with his guitar and pieced together the melody to the chorus he jotted in his phone at the stadium. About three years later, “American Rebels” would become the first single to the four-sibling alternative country band Voth.

Caleb, Hannah, Cody and Jacob grew up singing together in their parents’ church, The Life Connection, pastored by ORU theology professor Dr. Jeff Voth, but the siblings didn’t officially start creating music together until about two years ago.

Caleb started writing music in his dorm room at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri; Jacob and ORU alumni Hannah and Cody first heard Caleb’s songs in 2015 after his graduation.

“I really just wrote them for myself—I didn’t think we were gonna do anything with it,” Caleb said. “Then when I got back and showed them, they were like ‘These are good. We should do this.’”

They tossed around the idea for a few months but didn’t decide until 2017 to go for it.

“We went to Nashville really just trying to learn stuff. It’s huge, there’s lots of people and it’s who you know, and the music industry is just so fast in the publishing world and recording and labels, and we had no idea about any of it,” Caleb said. “I called this recording studio; it’s actually one of the biggest in Nashville—Ocean Way. I called the director—the head dude—didn’t even know who he was. I said, ‘We kinda wanna record music and stuff,’ and he said, ‘Stop by my office when you guys are in Nashville.’ So we walked in, and there’s all these gold records of Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks.”

The director asked them to play something, but Caleb hadn’t brought his guitar, so the director pulled one off of the wall and handed it to him. They played a song. He asked for another.

Another.

Then another.

“Nashville is a 10-year town. It usually takes about 10 years,” Hannah said. “After we stopped playing, he said, ‘I don’t think it’ll be 10 years for you guys. I think you’ll be ready in a year or two.’”

He instructed them to go home, then come back so they could record some demos with him. But when they got home, they weren’t sure where to begin.

“We just didn’t even know what to do. But after seeing the recording studio in Nashville I knew that we could actually do what we needed to do in Tulsa,” Caleb said. “That’s what we always wanted to do—the Oklahoma-grown Tulsa music.”

Since then, they’ve released six singles, the most recent being “Pyro” released on Oct 25. On Spotify, Voth has reached over 18,000 monthly listeners and been featured on five playlists.

“We’d never stepped into a studio, ever. Like at all. We did a little bit of stuff in Nashville but studio is totally different than live. You have to put the energy of the song into the studio, but you’ve got to have the perfect tune. Growing up worshipping [is different]…it’s not performing when you’re worshipping,” Caleb said.

“But I think God helped to mold that. Even though we may be singing secular songs, we’re still using our gifts of worship, and we’re going to use our platform for that,” Hannah said.

About four years after Caleb wrote their first single at Houston Rodeo, their EP releases next month.

“[The most rewarding thing] is the affirmation that we’re doing it. So many people talk about their dreams and [say], ‘I wish I could do this,’ and that annoys me. Because I’m like…do it. Make it happen,” Caleb said. “My dad always told us, ‘Why not us and why not now?’ He has ingrained in us that culture. We’re gonna do it. And either it’s gonna work, or it’s not. But we can still look back and go, ‘Hey kids, you can listen to our music.’”

You can stream Voth now on Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms and find more info at vothmusic.com.