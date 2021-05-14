Want to be more involved on campus? Join a club!

It is never too early to start thinking about next semester. If you are not sure where to begin or where to get involved, ORU’s Clubs and organizations is a great place to start.

ORU offers over 35 different clubs on campus. These clubs vary under different categories: Athletics, Behavioral Science, Biology, Chemistry, Nursing, Business, Communication Arts, Computer, Theology, Government, International Studies, Modern Foreign Language and Student Development.

Jillisa Gary, junior Communications major at ORU, is a proud member of ORU’s Debate Club. Debate is a club that teaches public speaking, critical thinking, listening skills and confidence in the form of debate. They practice skills in class and put them to use in a competitive form during debate tournaments. There she takes turns against an opponent delivering speeches to showcase her logic, refutation and argumentation against various topics.

“I love being involved in clubs at ORU because I get to competitively showcase my academic skills while having fun and spending invaluable time with my fellow club members,” stated Gary.

Marc Swanner, a junior Business and Theology major at ORU, is the Events Coordinator for ORU Enactus International Club. This is a community of students, academic and business leaders committed to using the power of entrepreneurial action to transform lives and shape a better, more sustainable world. They create businesses that benefit the community and, by doing so, make money as well.

“I really enjoy it, just an opportunity to really dive into ministry and business at the same time and show the Lord’s heart through service,” said Swanner.

KORU is an internet radio station sponsored by the Communication Arts Media department.

Dillion Valencia, junior Convergence Journalism major at ORU, is the station manager of KORU. He owns his own podcast titled Limelight where he keeps his audience up to date on all entertainment news.

“KORU has been one of the biggest blessings in my life. We utilize high-caliber audio media and training to teach students real-world radio stations, sending the voice of God to the nations of the world, and aspire to share everyone’s voice,” explained Valencia.

ORUs campus is full of opportunities to get involved. From clubs, intramural, chapel activities and more, through the clubs, ORU offers the chance for you to be a part of the community and build lasting relationships.

Do you not see the club that you want to be involved in? Start your own! Follow these simple steps to do so:

1) Fill out the New Club form found in the SA office.

2) When you hit the “Submit” button an email will be sent to you with your application attached. Be sure to print your application and retrieve all the required signatures.

3) Once you have the signatures you may scan them and email them to saoperations@oru.edu or turn it into the SA offices located in AHASC 141.

More information concerning clubs and organizations is available in the SA offices located on the lower level of the Hamill Student Center or by calling 918.495.6333. A list of sanctioned clubs and organizations at ORU is also available at the SA offices.