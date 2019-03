Watch: Los Caballeros talks bluegrass and backstage of Battle of the Bands

Join us as we sit down with Los Caballeros, the winners of ORU’s Battle of the Bands 2019. Starring Gabriel Phillips, Isaac Muly, Adam Muly, Samuel Bowling and Jacob Brallier.

Directed/Shot/Edited: Sterling Zoe Rubottom

Written by: Cicely Rubottom

Lights: Gabriel Jaggernauth

Prod. Assists: Elliott Smith & Jeremiah Adu