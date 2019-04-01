2019 ORU Student Body Presidential candidates announced

On Wednesday, Abby Nusbaum announced her candidacy bid for Student Body President in an Instagram post. Her running mate, Karina Salcedo, is up for Vice President as they run under the slogan “together, to the uttermost.” Their campaign will focus on “student, spiritual and social.”

“We look forward to partnering with the student body through this campaign so that together, we can reach the uttermost,” wrote Nusbaum in her post.

On Thursday, a second candidate, Aleah LaForce, announced her intent to run for Student Body President alongside her running mate Garrett Maddox. With the slogan “let’s celebrate!” the two are emphasizing the celebration of diversity, sustainability and life in their campaign.

“We are passionate about serving the student body and coming alongside of you where you are and just celebrating life as an ORU student,” wrote LaForce in her Instagram post.

Campaigning begins April 1 (no, not a joke). Voting will take place at vision.oru.edu on April 9. Commence the bathroom-stall posters, heated debates and lots of coverage from The Oracle.